Betting: Soft ground specialist Addeybb can win Champions prize prize

A STAR-STUDDED cast remains on course for the ninth edition of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on this Saturday. The spectacular race day offers over stg£4 million worth of prize money. The mouth-watering card features four Group 1 races, a Group 2 and the richest mile handicap in Europe.

The first five races on Saturday are end-of-season championships across various distances and disciplines.

With stg£1.3m in prize money, Saturday’s QIPCO Champion Stakes due off at 4pm is the most valuable mile and a quarter race in Europe.

Magical topped the betting market for the big race at 5/2 earlier this week. Next best in the betting was another well-supported horse Addeybb.

The 3/1 shot has been heavily supported after punters latched on to the soft-ground specialist with rain continuing to fall at Ascot.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old won the Wolferton Stakes on soft ground at Ascot in June and more recently he prevailed in the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock in August when the going was ‘heavy’.

Given his liking for the ground conditions, Addeybb is a solid betting option for the big race.

