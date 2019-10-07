St Munchin's confirm Munster Schools Senior Cup squad for Crescent College clash

ST MUNCHIN'S College have confirmed their squad for this Tuesday's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Group B opener.

St Munchin's travel to Dooradoyle to face local rivals Crescent College Comprehensive in their home pitch in their opening group fixture at 2.30pm.

The St Munchin's squad is backboned by members of the Corbally side's 2017 Junior Cup winning squad. Only two U19 players are included in their match day 25.

Ahead of their opening fixture, St Munchin's have recorded wins over Rockwell and Castletroy in the Limerick City Cup, before losing out to Ardscoil Ris in City Cup semi-final and Garbally College, Ballinasloe, in a friendly.

The St Munchin's College backroom team includes members of the coaching team which were involved in their 2017 Junior Cup 2017 winning side and the 2018 side which reached the final which consists of Ger Slattery, Pat Cross and Eoin O'Brien also joined by Andrew O’Byrne, senior cup backs coach from 2018/'19.

Under the new format of the competition, the competing teams in this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup are divided into two groups of five teams each.

Group B of the Senior, Cup which includes Crescent College and St Munchin's College, also features 2018 winners Glenstal Abbey, who face Rockwell College on Wednesday in their opening group fixture, as well as CBC, of Cork.

Each competing school will play four round robin fixtures before Christmas with the knock-out phase of the Cup beginning in the New Year.

Schools are also guaranteed to play at least one further fixture in the New Year in the play-off phase ensuring players will get a minimum of five competitive fixtures in the competition.

A 'B' school qualifier will also be involved in the play-off phase of the competition in the New Year.

One of those 10 teams is Munster Club Select Player (CSP), an amalgamation side who defeated Ardscoil Ris in their opening game on Wednesday evening last. The Munster CSP side will be unable to win the Munster Schools Senior Cup and the side's interest in the competition will end following the conclusion of the round robin stage.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE SQUAD: Kieran Ryan, Nathan Walsh, Craig Finn, Louis McCormick, Graham Kirwan, Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan, Donnachadh O'Callaghan, Alexander Wood, James O'Brien, Darragh Long, Shea McCarthy, Josh Costelloe, Josh Egan, Jack Devanny, Kean Sheehy, Stephen Hayes, Johnny Kelly, Gus Harrington, Sean Nestor, Kieran Tracey, Conor O'Brien, Denis Birmingham, Daragh McDermott, Darragh Slattery, David O'Regan, Diarmuid de Barra, Joey Ryall, Morgan Bateman, Scott Quilligan, Shane Griffin, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Ian Thomas Cunningham, Mikey Kelly, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Dylan Higgins.