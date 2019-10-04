WATCH: Old Crescent's bragging rights in clinical AIL bonus point win over UL-Bohs'

CLINICAL Old Crescent claimed the bragging rights on Friday night when scoring an emphatic 32-8 bonus point win over local rivals UL-Bohemian in their Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A fixture at UL North Campus.

The winners, who played with a greater intensity and were on top at line-out time, outscored their opponents by four tries to one to score a thumping victory.

Limerick Charity Cup finalists Old Crescent led their hosts 10-3 in this opening night fixture of the new All-Ireland League season.

However, three second half tries helped Old Crescent turned the derby fixture decisively in the visitors favour to ensure the Rosbrien side got their new AIL campaign off to the best possible start before a very healthy attendance.

Matt Brown's Crescent side got off to the best possible start when Kevin Doyle helped the visitors into an early 5-0 lead, touching down from close range, after an excellent spell of controlled, patient, composed play inside the home side's 22.

Out-half Ronan McKenna duly converted and added a 15th minute penalty to help Old Crescent into a sizeable 10-0 lead.

UL-Bohs, who had finished one place and six points above Crescent in the 2A table at the end of last season, gained a foothold in the game when Alan Kiely landed a 23rd minute penalty to reduce the Rosbrien side's lead to 10-3 at half-time.

Crescent took a firm grip of the game five minutes after the restart when taking full advantage of a mis-firing UL-Bohs line-out to score their second try through alert hooker Niall Hardiman

A third Crescent try followed eight minutes later when a neatly placed grubber kick in behind the UL-Bohs cover from out-half McKenna created the opening for hooker Hardiman to bag his second try of the evening.

McKenna added the extras to increase their advantage to 19 points at 22-3.

UL-Bohs gave themselves a lifeline on the hour mark when, following a scrum deep inside the Crescent '22, the ball was quickly moved left and scrum-half Kiely put Rory White over for a well-worked try.

The momentum swung back decisively in Crescent's favour, however, when the visitors grabbed the bonus point try.

Full-back Val McDermott created and finished the score himself when dinking the ball in behind the UL-Bohs defence before beating the retreating cover to the touchdown.

McKenna duly added the extras as wll as a 71st minute penalty to seal a convincing victory for the visitors.

Old Crescent return to AIL action next weekend with a home game against Dolphin, while UL-Bohs will look to get back on track when making the long trip to Dub Lane to take on Queen's University Belfast.