Munster CSP squad confirmed for new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup opener

THE new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup competition kicks-off this Wednesday evening at Thomond Park.

Under the new format of the competition, the competing teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. One of those 10 teams is the Munster Club Select Player (CSP) side, which is an amalgamation side.

The Munster CSP side will take on Ardscoil Ris in the opening Group A fixture at 6.30pm this Wednesday.

Group A also features Castletroy College, who travel to Bandon Grammar School on Wednesday, October 9 to begin their campaign, as well as PBC, of Cork.

Group B of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Club includes Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin's College who meet in Dooradoyle, on Tuesday, October 8 at 2.30pm, Glenstal Abbey, who face Rockwell College on the following afternoon, as well as CBC, of Cork.

Each competing school will play four round robin fixtures before Christmas with the knock-out phase of the Cup beginning in the New Year.

Schools are also guaranteed to play at least one further fixture in the New Year in the play-off phase ensuring players will get a minimum of five competitive fixtures in the competition.

A 'B' school qualifier will also be involved in the play-off phase of the competition in the New Year.

The Munster CSP side will be unable to win the Munster Schools Senior Cup and the side's interest in the competition will end following the conclusion of the round robin stage.

The creation of the amalgamation side allows players who would not other play against the leading rugby schools in the province an opportunity to do so.

The Munster CSP side is captained by taleneted hooker, Dylan Murphy, of Nenagh ormond, who represented the Ireland U18 side in 2018. The squad includes Galbally RFCs Bradley Ahern and Diarmuid Dennehy, of Bruff RFC.

Munster Club Select Player (CSP) Squad: Bradley Ahern (Galbally RFC), Emeka Asiegbu (Cobh Pirates RFC), David Barmidele (Cork Constitution), Tony Butler (Ennis RFC), Ethan Coughlan (Ennis RFC), PJ Cronin (Cobh Pirates RFC), Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff RFC), Luke Doyle (Waterford City RFC), Edwin Edugobo (Cobh Pirates RFC), James Finn (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Rory Landers (Cork Constitution), Fabian Loughrey (Sunday's Well RFC), Daniel McCarthy (Midleton RFC), Darragh McCarthy (Cobh Pirates RFC), Matt McCarthy (Clonakilty RFC), Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Conor Moloney (Ennis RFC), Dylan Murphy (Capt) (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Oji Ihechi (Douglas RFC), Jack O'Sullivan (Cobh Pirates RFC), Jack O'Sullivan (Cobh Pirates RFC), Jaymes O'Sullivan (Cashel RFC), Sam Quinlan (Thurles RFC), Kian Regan (Tralee RFC), Seamus Lyne (Tralee RFC), Jay Traynor (Waterpark RCF), Ciaran Vaughan (Kanturk RFC), Conal Whelan (Killorglin RFC).