Andy Lee autobiography among final 14 for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

LIMERICK'S former world boxing champions Andy Les has been named on the longlist for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year ahead of the 31st annual awards.

Fourteen books have made this year's longlist and a further shortlist will be announced on October 22 - the winner will be announced at an afternoon reception at The Royal Horseguards Hotel on Thursday December 5.

The shortlisted authors will receive a leather bound copy of their book and a £3,000 cash prize. This year’s winning author will receive a £30,000 cash prize and a trophy.



Two-time winners Donald McRae and Duncan Hamilton vie with award newcomers, including Eniola Aluko and Andy Lee, for the World’s Oldest Sports Book Prize.

First ever pigeon racing entry makes longlist.

Brave autobiographies from Andy Woodward and Richie Sadlier feature.

Endurance horse racing, ultra-marathon running, World Cup 2018, Flemish cycling, golf and a socio-political volume on sport and identity are also represented.



The longlist has been chosen from a record 151 submissions for this year’s Award; sports-writing’s most valuable and prestigious prize.

Autobiographies include former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee’s joint work with journalist Niall Kelly, Fighter (Gill Books); as much a detailing of Lee’s voyage to the top of the sport as a reflection on what it means to compete in the most unforgiving of arenas.



The judging panel for this year’s Award consists of: retired professional footballer and former chairman of the Professional Footballer’s Association, Clarke Carlisle; five-time Olympic medallist and rower Dame Katherine Grainger; broadcaster and writer John Inverdale; broadcaster Danny Kelly and journalist and broadcaster Mark Lawson. Chair of Judges is author and journalist Alyson Rudd.

LIST

They Don’t Teach This: Lessons from the Game of Life by Eniola Aluko (Yellow Jersey)

Unbreakable: The Woman Who Defied the Nazis in the World’s Most Dangerous Horse Race by Richard Askwith (Penguin Random House)

No Win Race: A Story of Belonging, Britishness and Sport by Derek A Bardowell (Harper Collins)

Rise of the Ultra Runners: A Journey to the Edge of Human Endurance by Adharanand Finn (Faber & Faber)

Homing by Jon Day (John Murray)

The Great Romantic: Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus by Duncan Hamilton (Hodder & Stoughton)

Fighter - Andy Lee with Niall Kelly (Gill Books)

In Sunshine or in Shadow: How Boxing Brought Hope in the Troubles by Donald McRae (Simon & Schuster)

The Beast, The Emperor and The Milkman: A Bone-shaking Tour through Cycling’s Flemish Heartlands by Harry Pearson (Bloomsbury)

Rough Magic: Riding the World’s Wildest Horse Race by Lara Prior-Palmer (Penguin Random House)

Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump by Rick Reilly (Headline Publishing Group)

How Football (Nearly) Came Home: Adventures in Putin’s Russia by Barney Ronay (Harper Collins)

Recovering by Richie Sadlier (Gill Books)

Position of Trust: A Football Dream Betrayed by Andy Woodward (Hodder & Stoughton)