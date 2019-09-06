FAI respond as interim examiner appointed to troubled Limerick FC

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has reacted to the appointment of an interim examiner to Limerick FC in the High Court this Friday by issuing a statement.

In their statement, the FAI insisted that 'it does not owe money to Limerick FC who are currently in debt to the Association'.

The FAI insist that they 'are confident that Limerick FC will fulfil their remaining fixtures in the First Division this season.'

The FAI statement continues: "The Association notes expressions of interest in the future of the club from several parties and is open to discussions with any group to ensure the future of senior football in the city."