Munster Rugby confirm 'A' and Women's sides ahead of weekend ties

The Munster A squad has been named for Friday night’s Celtic Cup clash against Dragons A at Rodney Parade (7pm). Hooker Scott Buckley captains the side with eight Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players included – Alan Tynan, Jonathan Wren, Ben Healy, Jack Stafford, James French, Paddy Kelly, Jack Daly and Eoghan Clarke.

Rob Hedderman starts at full-back with Matt Bowen and Wren on either flank.

Tynan and Louis Bruce form the centre partnership with Jack Stafford and Ben Healy in the half-backs.

James French, Buckley and Corrie Barrett are named in the front row with Kevin Seymour and Paddy Kelly in the engine room.

David Hyland, Jack Daly and Cian Hurley complete the side.

Munster A: Rob Hedderman (UCC); Matt Bowen (UCC), Louis Bruce (UCC), Alan Tynan (Academy), Jonathan Wren (Academy); Ben Healy (Academy), Jack Stafford (Academy); James French (Academy), Scott Buckley (UCC) (C), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen); Kevin Seymour (Garryowen), Paddy Kelly (Academy); David Hyland (Cork Con), Jack Daly (Academy), Cian Hurley (Clonakilty).

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke (Academy), Aaron Hennessy (Nenagh Ormond), James Kendrick (Cashel), Conor Mitchell (Young Munster), Jack Crowley (Bandon), Pa Ryan (Shannon).

Meanwhile Munster Women's Head Coach Laura Guest has named the Munster Women’s team, sponsored by Keane’s jewellers, to take on Leinster in round three of the Women’s Interprovincial Series at Irish Independent Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).



Co-captain Eimear Considine retains her place at full-back with Stephanie Carroll and Laura Sheehan on the wings.

Ciara Scanlan moves to outside centre as Niamh Kavanagh starts at inside to complete the partnership.

Rachel Allen is named at out-half alongside Nicole Cronin at scrum-half.

Co-captain Chloe Pearse moves from the back row to the front row and joins Edel Murphy and Fiona Reidy.

Sarah Garrett comes into the second row alongside Roisin Ormond.

Ciara Griffin makes her first start of the competition lining out at openside with Grainne Fennelly coming into the blindside flank and Sarah Quin named at Number 8.

Munster Women: Eimear Considine (C) (UL Bohs); Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Ciara Scanlan (St. Mary’s College), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohs), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohs); Rachel Allen (UL Bohs), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohs); Chloe Pearse (C) (UL Bohs), Edel Murphy (UL Bohs), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohs), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohs), Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Grainne Fennelly (Thurles RFC), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohs), Sarah Quin (UL Bohs).

Replacements: Kate Sheehan (UL Bohs), Laura Delaney (UL Bohs), Fiona Hayes (UL Bohs), Dorothy Wall (Fethard & District), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohs), Christine Coffey (Thurles), Claire Keohane (Railway Union), Enya Breen (UL Bohs).