Uncapped Limerick players named in extended Munster Women's rugby squad
Munster's Siobhan Fleming lifts the cup in triumph after her side clinched the interprovincial series with victory over Leinster at Thomond Park in 2017
AN extended Munster Women’s rugby squad has been named by the coaching team ahead of the 2019 Women’s Interprovincial Series.
Five uncapped players have been selected, including Sarah O’Gorman (UL-Bohemian), Ciara O’Halloran (Shannon), Limerick native Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Dorothy Wall (Fethard & District) as well as Grainne Fennelly (Thurles).
O’Gorman, O’Halloran and Wall have all come through Munster’s Talent Identification Programme (TIP) which continues into its second season and develops the skills of players aged 19-21 alongside the Munster Women’s programme.
Carroll and Wall have also been involved with the Ireland Women’s 7s programme.
Laura Delaney is making a welcome return to the squad having been sidelined through injury for a number of seasons.
Laura Guest’s side get their Interpro Series underway against Ulster on Saturday, August 17 at Irish Independent Park, kick-off 3pm.
As part of the IRFU’s extended five-week Interprovincial Series, the Munster Women’s squad will travel to Connacht in round two at the Sportsground on Saturday, August 24, before hosting Leinster in round three at Irish Independent Park on Saturday, August 31.
Teams will then be seeded based on their finishing positions with semi-finals taking place on Saturday 14 September and the final scheduled for Saturday, September 21.
The U18 Interprovincial Series will mirror the senior tournament with the Munster U18 Girls squad taking on their provincial counterparts in double-headers with the Munster Women’s squad.
Munster Women’s Squad 2019 (sponsored by Keane’s jewellers)
Fiona Hayes – UL Bohemian RFC
Fiona Reidy – UL Bohemian RFC
Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian RFC
Laura Delaney – Shannon RFC
Sarah O’Gorman – UL Bohemian RFC*
Kate Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC
Edel Murphy – UL Bohemian RFC
Siobhan McCarthy – Railway Union RFC
Roisin Ormond – Ballincollig RFC
Ciara O’Halloran – Shannon RFC*
Sarah Garrett – UL Bohemian RFC
Clodagh O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC
Ciara Griffin – UL Bohemian RFC
Sarah Quin – UL Bohemian RFC
Dorothy Wall – Fethard & District RFC*
Grainne Fennelly – Thurles RFC*
Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC
Christine Coffey – Thurles RFC
Rachel Allen – UL Bohemian RFC
Niamh Briggs – UL Bohemian RFC
Claire Keohane – Railway Union RFC
Enya Breen – UL Bohemian RFC
Niamh Kavanagh – UL Bohemian RFC
Ciara Scanlan – St. Marys College RFC
Laura Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC
Eimear Considine – UL Bohemian RFC
Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC
Stephanie Carroll – Railway Union RFC*
Aine Staunton – UL Bohemian RFC
*Denotes uncapped Munster Women’s player
