Two Limerick clubs learn Women's All-Ireland Cup opponents

THE draw for the first round of next season's Women's All-Ireland Cup, including two Limerick clubs, has been made.

The field increases from 13 to 15 teams for this season’s competition, with champions UL-Bohemian receiving a bye into the quarter-finals.

Another Limerick club Shannon will welcome Malone to Coonagh in round one of the Cup on October 5.

The first round games will be played one week before the official start of the Women’s All-Ireland League.

In total, seven of the 15 clubs play their rugby outside the Women’s All-Ireland League with five of them enjoying home advantage in the first round.

As in previous years, there will be Plate and Shield competitions for teams who fail to advance in the Cup.

WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND CUP – ROUND ONE

Games To Take Place October 5, kick-off 5pm

UL Bohemian v BYE

Westport v Cooke

Shannon v Malone

Galwegians v Tullamore

Suttonians v Tralee

City Of Derry v Old Belvedere

Tullow v Railway Union

Ballynahinch v Blackrock