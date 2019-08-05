Relegation play-off for Limerick footballers against Laois

LESS than 12-months after a thrilling Croke Park All-Ireland Championship title win, the Limerick Ladies Football side are battling relegation.

John Ryan’s side won the All-Ireland junior title with a final win over Louth last September but promotion up to the intermediate ranks has not been smooth.

Limerick now play Laois is a relegation play-off next weekend - August 10-11 - with the loser dropping down to the junior ranks.

Limerick lost to Sligo, 2-12 to 3-6, last weekend in their final group game after losing to Kildare and Down in the previous games.