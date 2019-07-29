Ciara Neville shines as Limerick athletes excel at National Athletics Championships

LIMERICK athletes enjoyed a hugely successful Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships with teenager Ciara Neville leading the way when winning the women’s 100m in a new championship record of 11.33 seconds on Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Monaleen sprinter Neville stepped up to a new level to win the gold in a big personal best and the aforementioned championship best at the Morton Stadium in Santry on Sunday.

Having finished fifth in the recent European U23 Atheltics Championships, Sunday's run put the Emerald AC sprinter second on the all-time list.

Molly Scott (SLOT), who was 8th in that European final, got up for second in the 100m final in a personal best of 11.58 with Joan Healy (Leevale) just behind in 11.59.

Meanwhile, Lisnagry womena Sarah Lavin, also of Emerald AC, continued her fine form to win the women’s 100 hurdles in 13.30 from another personal best performance from Sarah Quinn (St Colman’s South Mayo) in 13.47 and another Limerick woman Lily-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) in 13.60.

Elsewhere, Amy O'Donoghue, of Emerald AC, finished third in the women’s 1500m in a time of 4:32:27 behind winner Sarah Healy (Blackrock) who crossed the line in 4:31.84.

Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships

Women

100m: C Neville (Emerald) 11.33, M Scott (SLOT) 11.58, J Healy (Leevale) 11.59

200m: P Healy (Bandon) 23.33, 2. R Harrison (Emerald) 24.32, 3. A Lynch (Donore Harriers) 24.36

400m: S Mawdsley (Newport) 53.38, S Becker (St Joseph’s) 53.76, 3. N Walsh (Galway City Harriers) 54.74

800m: C Mageean (City of Lisburn) 2:07.30, 2. K Kirk (University of Ulster) 2:07.56, 3. N Power (Templeogue) 2:08.03

1500m: S Healy (Blackrock) 4:31.84, 2. S Cleirigh Buttner (DSD) 4:32.26, 3. A O’Donoghue (Emerald) 4:32.37

5,000m: F McCormack (Sli Cualann) 15:51.97, 2. C Mullen (MSB) 16:54.77, 3. G Lynch (Iveragh) 17:02.07

100m hurdles: S Lavin (UCD) 13.30, 2. S Quinn (St Colman’s South Mayo) 13.47, 3. L-A O’Hora (Dooneen) 13.60

400m hurdles: N Millet (St Abban’s) 58.83, 2. K McGrory (Tir Chonaill) 60.44, 3. K Dunne (Bohermeen) 61.62

3,000m steeplechase: M Finn (Leevale) 9:45.57, 2. K O’Flaherty (Newcastle) 10:04.97, 3. E Egan (Bree) 12:29.32

5,000m race walk: O Delahunt (Sligo) 26:18.21, 2. N O’Connor (Celbridge) 26:55.73, 3. S O’Connor (Celbridge) 28:04.25

4x100m relay: Mullingar Harriers 49.85, 2. Donore Harriers 51.51

4x400m relay: Bandon 4:00.14, 2. Raheny Shamrock 4:12.95, 3. Dublin City Harriers 4:23.55

Long jump: R Millet (St Abban’s) 5.98m, 2. M Gribbin (Finn Valley) 5.90m, 3. S Buggy (St Abban’s) 5.85m

Triple jump: S Buggy (St Abban’s) 12.70m, 2. G Furlong (Waterdord) 12.14m, 3. K O’Hare (Raheny Shamrock) 11.72m

High jump: P Rogan (Sli Cualann) 1.85m, 2. S Lecky (Finn Valley) 1.80m, 3. A McCauley (City of Lisburn) 1.75m

Pole vault: E McCartney (City of Lisburn) 3.85m, 2. O Coffey (Carraigh-na-Bfhear) 3.55m, 3. C Walsh (Abbey Striders) 3.55m

Shot putt: M Walsh (Swinford) 13.96m, 2. A Frattaroli (Limerick) 12.96m, 3. E Morland (Cushinstown) 12.45m

Discus: N Fogarty (Raheny Shamrock) 52.96m, 2. C Fitzgerald (Tralee Harriers) 50.29m, 3. AM Torsney (Fingallians) 40.75m

Javelin: E Morland (Cushinstown) 46.60m, 2. G Casey (Eire Og Colla Choill) 39.30m, 3. K Moynihan (Leevale) 39.05m

Hammer: M Walsh (Swinford) 56.14m, 2. C McGuire (Na Fianna) 51.45m, 3. M O’Neill (Gneeveguilla) 50.02m

28lb distance: L Dolan (Ferbane) 6.94m, 2. R Howard (Bandon) 6.38m, 3. M Walsh (Swinford) 6.34m

Men

100m: T Morrison (Tralee Harriers) 10.61, 2. J Smyth (Derry Track Club) 10.63, 3. M Smyth (Raheny Shamrock) 10.70

200m: L Reid (Menapians) 20.62, 2. M Lawler (SLOT) 20.68, 3. S Gaffney (Rathfarnham WSAF) 21.18

400m: C O’Donnell (North Sligo) 47.05, 2. H Purcell (Trim) 47.09, 3. C Crosbie (Ennis Track) 47.47

800m: M English (UCD) 1:48.15, 2. J Fitzsimons (Kildare) 1:48.24, 3. D Cronin (Blarney/Inniscara) 1:49.45

1500m: J Travers (Donore Harriers) 3:49.40, 2. K Kelly (St Coca’s) 3:50.31, 3. F Curtin (Youghal) 3:50.82

5,000m: H Tonosa (DSD) 14:21.41, 2. C Bradley (City of Derry) 14:22.26, 3. R Forsyth (Newcastle) 14:22.40

10,000m: S Scullion (Clonliffe Harriers) 29:36.33, 2. M Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock) 29:44.18, 3. E Keogh (Donore Harriers) 30:18.85

110m hurdles: G O’Donnell (Carrick on Shannon) 14.26, 2. M Behan (Crusaders) 14.38, 3. S Aston (Trim) 14.93

400m hurdles: P Byrne (St Abban’s) 51.73, 2. J Harvey (Crusaders) 51.78, 3. C Locke (Dooneen) 53.31

3,000m steeplechase: J Rossiter (Clonliffe Harriers) 8:59.42, 2. B Fay (Raheny Shamrock) 9:02.42, 3. R Chesser (Ennis Track) 9:24.85

10,000m race walk: A Wright (Leevale), B Boyce (Finn Valley), 3. C McManamon (Westport)

4x100m relay: Tallaght 43.34, 2. Kilkenny City Harriers 44.42

4x400m relay: Donore Harriers 3:18.92, 2. Ratoath 3:19.60, 3. Emerald 3:21.63

Long jump: S Howard (Bandon) 7.54m, 2. A McMullen (Crusaders) 7.37m, 3. S Healy (Leevale) 7.31m

Triple jump: D Finegan (An Riocht) 14.74m, 2. A Daffurn (SRL AC) 14.65m, 3. M Burton (City of Lisburn) 14.49m

High jump: D Cussen (Old Abbey) 2.10m, 2. N Appiah (Longford) 2.05m, 3. C Connolly (Le Cheile) 2.00m

Pole vault: M Bowler (Enniscorthy) 4.75m, 2. M Callinan Keenan (SLOT) 4.55m, 3. A O’Dwyer (Moycarkey Coolcroo) 4.15m

Shot putt: E Favors (Raheny Shamrock) 18.64m, 2. J Kelly (Finn Valley) 17.60m, 3. S Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 16.63m

Discus: C Quirke (Crusaders) 60.40m, 2. E Sheridan (North Westmeath) 55.14m, 3. M Pons (DMP) 50.53m

Javelin: S Rice (Clonliffe Harriers) 69.75m, 2. R Gunning (Clonliffe Harriers) 65.06m, 3. G Crawford (Lifford Strabane) 64.13m

Hammer: O Russell (St Andrew’s) 61.88m, 2. S Galligan (Clonliffe Harriers) 59.99m, 3. A King (Iveragh) 56.61m

56lb distance: S Breathnack (Galway City Harriers) 8.27, 2. J Dwyer (Templemore) 7.63, 3. M Kenny (Kildare) 6.74m

56lb height: S Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 4.40m, 2. J Dwyer (Templemore) 4.20m