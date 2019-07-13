Limerick second best to Kildare in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

DEFEAT for Limerick in round one of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Lades Football Championship.

In the LIT Gaelic Grounds it finished Limerick 3-5, Kildare 3-15.

Limerick were eight points down at half time and lost by 10 - failing to score from play in the second half.

Next up for Limerick is a trip to Down next weekend, followed by a trip to Sligo in their final group game.

All-Ireland junior champions last year Limerick battled to the end here but were second best to Kildare in most sectors.

It was Kildare 2-10, Limerick 2-2 at half time.

All had started so well for Limerick with two goals in the opening five minutes.

But then came 17-minutes of a barren spell for the girls in green as Kildare notched up nine successive scores to move from five points down to eight points clear in just 15-minutes.

Iris Kenneally waited less then three minutes to score a goal on his senior debut.

Kildare responded to the games opening score with a point but then came another Limerick goal - Rebecca Delee and Catriona Davis setting up Mairead Kavanagh.

Limerick now 2-0 to 0-1 ahead and the stopwatch just short of five minutes.

But Kildare soon found their feet and the scores flowed - even with Limerick playing Cathy Mee back as an extra defender.

It was level 2-0 to 1-3 after eight minutes - Mikaela McKenna with the first Kildare goal.

All six Kildare forwards were on the scoresheet by the 20th minute - Limerick 2-0 Kildare 2-8. The second goal came from Neasa Dooley in the 14th minute.

The run of Kildare scores was ended with a Mairead Kavanagh point in the 22nd minute.

Kildare replied and it was left to Kenneally to end the first half scoring and leave Limerick eight points down at the break.

The scores dried up in the second half.

Catriona Davis (free) opened the scoring but Kildare had edged further clear by the 10th minute of the half with nine points again between the sides.

The lead was out to 10-points for the first time in the 12th minute of the second half.

Substitute Orlaith O'Donoghue kicked two pointed frees but Limerick weren't able to ask serious questions of the Kildare defence.

Ten minutes from play Limerick won a penalty - Rebecca Delee fouled and while it took the referee deliberations with his lineman and umpires to confirm the penalty, Cathy Mee didn't hesitate with a cool finish for a goal.

That left six points between the teams.

Within five minutes Kildare had cancelled out the goal - Neasa Dooley with her second goal.

SCORERS: Limerick: Iris Kenneally and Mairead Kavanagh 1-1 each, Cathy Mee 1-0 (pen), Orlaith O'Donoghue 0-2 (2frees) Catriona Davis 0-1 (free). Kildare: Neasa Dooley 2-2, Orlaith Sullivan 0-6 (4frees), Aoife Rattigan 0-3, Mikaela McKena 1-0, Lara Curran 0-2 (2frees), Ellen Dowling 0-1.

LIMERICK: Rebecca McGuinness (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Rebekah Daly (Athea), Olivia Giltenane (Mungret St Pauls), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Megan O'Shea (St Brigids), Niamh Ryan (St Ailbes), Carla Sheehy (Athea); Loretta Hanley (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill), Mairead Kevanagh (St Ailbes), Iris Kenneally (Old Mill); Cathy Mee (Ballylanders), Catriona Davis (Monagea), Eimear Ryan (St Ailbes). Subs: Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Mungret St Pauls) for Eimear Ryan (h-t), Orlaith O'Donoghue (St Brigids) for Catriona Davis (37mins), Louise Ryan (St Brigids) for Mairead Kavanagh (53mins), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes) for Cathy Mee (53mins), Ava Hartigan (Knockainey) for Olivia Giltenane (59mins).

KILDARE: Dervla McGinn (Maynooth); Rachel Cribbin (Balyna), Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney), Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields); Claire Sullivan (Carbury), Sarah Munnelly (Confey), Trina Duggan (Suncroft); Siobhan O'Sullivan (Eadestown), Grace Clifford (Eadestown); Lara Curran (Milltown), Neasa Dooley (Castledermot), Aoife Rattigan (Cappagh); Ellen Dowling (Sunscroft), Orlaith Sullivan (Carbury), Mikaela McKenna (Na Fianna). Subs: Molly Price (Sarsfields) for Mikaela McKenna (h-t), Sally Murphy (Kilcullen) for Aoife Rattigan (44mins), Gemma Harnett (Sarsfields) for Sarah Munnelly (52mins), Hazel McLoughlin (Eadestown) for Ellen Dowling (55mins).

REFEREE: John Devlin (Galway).