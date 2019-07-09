Munster Rugby extend kit deal with Adidas and Lifestyle Sports

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that the province have extended their partnerships with adidas and Life Style Sports. The new five-year deals with adidas and Life Style Sports commence at the end of the current deals in July 2021 and will run concurrently. The new adidas deal is the fourth extension to the contract that was first signed in 2007 and will see adidas continue to supply Munster Rugby until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Munster Rugby Acting CEO Philip Quinn said: “This is fantastic news, our partnerships with adidas and Life Style Sports have proven very successful and we are delighted to extend both contracts until 2026.

“adidas are a world-leading sports brand and have been providing our players and supporters with the highest quality rugby apparel each season for the past 12 years.

“Life Style Sports are a hugely successful and innovative Irish brand with an unrivalled store network and a first-class online store and delivery service.

“It’s important that our supporters also benefit from this partnership and Life Style Sports provide our Season Ticket holders with a 10% discount on all products when purchasing in-store.

“We have an excellent working relationship with both adidas and Life Style Sports and look forward to continuing our partnerships with them until 2026.”