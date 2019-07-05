Illness forces postponement of two Limerick All-Ireland Camogie Championship matches

THE Camogie Association have confirmed that illness has forced the postponement of both Limerick inter-county championship games this weekend.

The Limerick seniors were due to play Galway in Athenry, while the Limerick junior were to play Offaly.

"Due to an outbreak of gastro-enteritis at last weekend’s double-header fixtures in Croagh GAA, involving Limerick, Kerry and Wexford teams, the Camogie Association has made the decision due to player welfare to postpone all fixtures involving these sides this weekend (Saturday July 6) in order to give the affected players an opportunity to fully recover before the next round of the All-Ireland Championships," said a statement from the Camogie Association.

The fixtures postponed this weekend are: Galway v Limerick (Senior), Offaly v Wexford (Senior), Offaly v Limerick (Premier Junior) and Kerry v Wicklow (Premier Junior).



"The Camogie Association have been liaising with the counties involved throughout this week to ensure that they are fully informed of the situation and provided with any necessary advice and assistance."

The statement added: "The HSE’s Public Health and Environmental Health Departments and Limerick City and County Council are investigating the matter and is requesting that any player who has been ill following the matches and has not already been in contact with the HSE to make contact with their Local Department of Public Health."



"Details regarding the re-arrangement of these fixtures will be confirmed in the coming days and we wish to thank all of the counties impacted by these fixture changes for their co-operation this week."