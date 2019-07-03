Limerick GAA club left 'extremely concerned and dismayed' after camogie players take ill

LIMERICK GAA club Croagh-Kilfinny has issued a statement after a number of camogie players took ill after last Saturday's All-Ireland Championship double-header in their grounds.

On Tuesday evening it was confirmed that Limerick City and County Council were investigating reports of possible issues with a private water supply at the GAA grounds after a number of camogie players took ill.

"Croagh-Kilfinny GAA are extremely concerned and dismayed to learn that players were taken ill following matches at our grounds last Saturday June 29 and wish all affected a speedy recovery," said the statement.

"Whilst awaiting the results of water tests carried out at our premises, we are nonetheless seeking clarification from Limerick City and County Council/Irish Water about maintenance works carried out by a contractor on the adjacent sewage treatment plant on Friday June 28," said the statement issued to the Limerick Leader by club chairman Conor Madigan.

"All necessary precautions in relation to water quality are currently being taken by Croagh-Kilfinny GAA club," concluded the short statement.