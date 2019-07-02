Players take ill after Limerick camogie games leading to water quality investigation

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed it is investigating reports of possible issues with a private water supply at Croagh-Kilfinny GAA after a number of camogie players took ill after last weekend's All-Ireland Championship double-header.

A statement this Tuesday evening confirmed that "a number of camogie players from the senior teams of Limerick and Wexford along with the junior teams of Limerick and Kerry subsequently began to feel ill after they were playing matches at Croagh-Kilfinny GAA Grounds on Saturday June 2019".

This Tuesday afternoon Limerick City and County Council took samples of water from the two bore holes in Croagh-Kilfinny GAA grounds and sent them for testing - the results of which are due in the coming days.

The Council have also confirmed that they are liaising with the HSE Environmental Health Unit and Irish Water.

"As the water source in Croagh-Kilfinny GAA is a private supply and restricted to the grounds, there are no wider implications for the general public," said the statement.

"Croagh-Kilfinny GAA has put notices on the outside taps on its grounds that the water is currently not fit for consumption."