Limerick U20 footballers and hurlers on the road in Munster

THE Limerick U20 footballers and hurlers are in Munster Championship action in the coming week – both away from home. On Tuesday July 2 (7pm) Limerick are off to Thurles to play Tipperary in football and then on Wednesday July 3 (7.30pm) the hurlers are in Pairc Ui Rinn to play Cork.

Both games are provincial quarter final ties.

The Limerick U20 footballers face a Tipperary side managed by former Limerick minor and U21 football manager Tom McGlinchey.

Limerick are managed by Jerry O’Sullivan. A former Limerick minor manager, O’Sullivan has former Limerick football star Stephen Kelly among his coach-selectors. Also in the backroom team are fellow coach-selectors Ger O’Callaghan and Sean Holmes, strength and conditioning coach Conor Shannon and physio Angela Hogan.

Limerick will go to Semple Stadium fresh from the Liam O’Connor Cup – an Inter County Football Development League. Limerick lost to Offaly, Westmeath and Clare in that new competition.

Limerick lost heavily to Kerry in the Munster U20 championship last season and five of that starting team are again involved - Cillian Ferris, Karol Moloney, Lee Woulfe, Calvin Moran and Barry Coleman, while another five of last year's panel are also still involved.

Cillian Ferris is the Limerick captain with Noel Callanan the vice-captain.

Victory for Limerick would book a July 11 semi final with Kerry in Tralee.

FOOTBALL PANEL: Brian Foley, Lee Woulfe, Niall McAulliffe and Ronan St John (all Newcastle West), Eoin Ryan, James Garvey, Shane Barry and Jack Coyne (all Mungret), John Hayes, Noel Callanan and Kevin Guinea (all St Kierans), DJ Stack, John Ford and Dylan Quirke (all Fr Caseys), Adam Shanagher and Barry Coleman (both Rathkeale), Darragh Lane and Jack Fitzgerald (both Adare), Cillian Ferris and Jason Daly (both Ballysteen), Christy O’Hagan and Reubhan McCarthy (both Na Piarsaigh), Cian Walsh and Darragh Woulfe (both St Senans), Dubhan O’Grady and Jack Downey (both Oola), Calvin Moran (St Patricks), James Cummins (Galbally), James Molyneaux (Dromcologher-Broadford), Jamie Fitzgerald (Glin), Jamie Hickey (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Karol Moloney (Crecora-Manister), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Tim Lyons (Croom).

The Limerick U20 hurlers are captained by Adare's Ronan Connolly with Doon's Mikey O'Brien as vice-captain. O'Brien is also currently a member of John Kiely's senior panel but hasn't featured in a matchday championship panel to-date.

Limerick are managed by Paul Beary with coach-selectors Ger Downes and Paul Browne. It's a busy spell for current Limerick senior hurler Browne, with Limerick playing Tipperary in the Munster SHC final three days before the U20 encounter.

The Limerick U20 goalkeeper coach is Aaron Murphy with Mark Lyons and Leo Morrison looking after the team's strength and conditioning.

When they group were minor (2017), Limerick lost to Tipperary but then beat Waterford before losing to Clare in a semi final. Cork were impressive Munster champions two years ago.

Victory would advance Limerick to a July 10 semi final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds with Clare.

HURLING PANEL: Louis Dee, Rory Duff, Conor Flahive, Conor Helewell, Paul O’Brien (all Mungret), Jerome Boylan and Padraic Heaney, Emmet McEvoy (all Na Piarsaigh), Calvin Carroll, Josh Considine, Jason Gillane (all Patrickswell), Liam English, Andrew Finn, David Woulfe (all Kilmallock), Mikey O’Brien, Jack Ryan, Padraic Ryan (all Doon), Eoin Sheehan, Dylan O’Shea, Ryan Tobin (all Garryspillane), Ronan Connolly and Frank Costelloe (both Adare), Adam Butler and Liam Griffin (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), David Moloney and Conor Nicholas (both Monaleen), Ciaran Barry (Ahane), Damien Burke (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Ken Byrnes (Old Christians), Jason Fitzgibbon (Cappamore), Brian Garry (South Liberties), Daithi Heffernan (Mallow), Mark McCarthy (Templeglantine), Sean O’Connor (Granagh-Ballingarry), Michael O’Grady (Knockainey), Paul O’Riordan (Bruff), Daniel Owens (Ballybricken-Bohermore)

LIMERICK Sarsfields play in an All-Ireland U17 hurling final this Saturday – the Celtic Challenge.

Limerick Sarsfields select from city and west division clubs for the competition for hurlers not on the county minor panel and not sitting State Exams.

On Saturday (7.30pm) in Tullamore Limerick Sarsfields play Roscommon in the Division Four final – the Jerome O’Leary Cup.

In the group phase, Limerick played North Cork, West Cork, Kerry and Clare Blues and beat Wicklow Blue in the semi final.

PANEL: Ethan Keyes, Mark Mullally, Eoghan Kelly, Robert O'Brien, Keith Punch (all Ballybrown), Darragh Lyons, Cormac Lyons, Kieran Storin, Brian Mortell (all Knockaderry), Darragh O'Hagan, Eamonn Flahive, David Hassett (all Mungret St Pauls), Zach Ryan, Eoin O’Connell (both Tournafulla), Sean O'Mahony, Joe Sweeney (both Adare), Sean Murphy, Eoin Enright (both Granagh Ballingarry), Shane Harnett, Sean O’Connor (both Killeedy), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West), Aaron O'Donovan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jack Kiely (Monagea).