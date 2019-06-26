Niall Horan confirmed for Pro-Am ahead of Irish Open at Lahinch

Irish pop superstar Niall Horan has confirmed he will head up a stellar celebrity line-up for next week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am, when the musician and former One Direction star will play alongside famous sports impressionist and fellow Westmeath man Conor Moore, as well as actor James Nesbitt.

Horan, who counts tournament host Paul McGinley as a friend, will play on the eve of the historic national open for the first time since 2016 when he tees it up at Lahinch Golf Club alongside Moore of Conor’s Sketches fame, and Nesbitt – best known for his roles in TV drama Cold Feet and the blockbuster Hobbit Trilogy.

They will be joined next Wednesday, July 4, at the world-renowned County Clare links gem by two-time European Tour winner Guido Migliozzi, who is managed by Horan’s golf management agency Modest! Golf.

With a limited number of tickets for Saturday and Sunday at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open remaining, fans are advised to buy their tickets online and in advance at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com to avoid disappointment, with Eventbrite the only official ticketing channel from which fans should purchase.

“I can’t wait to come back home to Ireland for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” said Horan. “I’m looking forward to supporting my good friend Paul McGinley and seeing some of the Modest! Golf players in action.”

McGinley said: “I am thrilled that Niall will be coming to Lahinch for what is shaping up to be a memorable week at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. He is a fantastic addition to a Pro-Am line-up which already features some of Ireland’s best-loved celebrities and sports stars.

“We want this to be a festival of golf and entertainment for people of all age groups and Niall certainly transcends the generations with regard to his popularity here in Ireland and around the world.”

A host of Irish sporting legends have already been announced for the Pro-Am line-up, including rugby heroes Paul O’Connell and Keith Wood, superstar jockeys AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh and GAA Hurling stars Joe Canning of Galway, Cian Lynch of Limerick and Clare’s own Shane O’Donnell.

Former Clare hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will also play, as will Kerry football star Kieran Donaghy and Dermot Whelan - Today FM’s co-host of the popular Dermot & Dave show and himself a Lahinch native.

James Sugrue, the recent Amateur Champion from Mallow Golf Club in County Cork, has also been extended an invite to the Pro-Am after becoming the first Irishman in 14 years to win the famous championship – earning a place in next month’s Open Championship and the 2020 Masters Tournament in the process.

Horan’s fellow Irish popstars Keith Duffy – formerly of BoyZone – and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden will also tee it up at Lahinch.

The 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is set to be a festival of golf and entertainment like no other, with traditional Irish music legend Sharon Shannon, and rock superstars Chasing Abbey and Hermitage Green, to headline the ‘Lahinch Live’ stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 5,6,7) respectively.

The Lifestyle Pavilion has been added to the Championship Village festivities for the first time, with fitness and nutrition author and social media influencer Dr Hazel Wallace (The Food Medic) headlining on Friday July 5, while also hosting a Q&A with European Tour and Ryder Cup performance nutritionist David Dunne.

On Saturday July 6, BEO Bites – a popular wellbeing and nutrition event hosted by County Clare natives Aoibhín Garrihy and Sharon Connellan – will take centre stage in the Lifestyle Pavilion, where Dr Hazel Wallace will appear for a second day. Author, columnist and actor Stefanie Preissner will also be interviewed by the Lifestyle Pavilion host Lauren Guilfoyle.

A world-class field at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open includes two-time Rolex Series winner Jon Rahm, 2017 Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett and two former World Number Ones Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood.

The line-up of home heroes includes three-time Major winner and current Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry – the first Rolex Series Champion of the 2019 Race to Dubai following January’s win in Abu Dhabi – former U.S. Open Champion Graeme McDowell and USA-based Irish Olympian Seamus Power.

Tickets for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and begin at €23 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with single tickets for Thursday or Friday costing €30 and day tickets for each weekend day costing €35 each. An adult season ticket, which covers five days of world-class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, begins at a special price of just €110.

Children under 12 years of age are entitled to free entry when accompanied by an adult, day junior tickets for those between 12 and 17 years of age are €10 (€30 for a season ticket) while those aged between 18 and 21, as well as students with valid student cards and over 60s, can avail of a concession ticket - €20 for a day (€80 for a season).

The only official sales channel to purchase tickets for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is via the ticketing platform Eventbrite. The resale of Dubai Duty Free Irish Open tickets on unofficial platforms contravenes the European Tour’s ticket terms and conditions and such sales render the ticket void.

Official Hospitality tickets are also available on the ticketing page, or alternatively contact the European Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on hospitality@europeantour.com or +44 (0) 1344 840681.