Munster learn Conference rivals for Guinness PRO1 4 campaign

MUNSTER have been drawn in Conference B for the next two seasons of the Guinness PRO14 competition.

The Conferences for 2019/20 & 2020/21 were drawn based upon finishing positions resulting in six teams swapping Conferences.

Using the Conference tables completed after Round 21 of the 2018/19 Guinness PRO14 season, teams were ordered from one to 14 based upon their final points totals and then ranked within their union.

The criteria for placing teams in each Conference relies on competitiveness and ensuring an equal spread of teams from each union are present in both Conferences. Full methodology and process is listed further in this text.

As a result, the Conferences for the next two seasons are as follows:

Conference A

Glasgow Warriors (SCO 1)

Leinster Rugby (IRE 2)

Ulster Rugby (IRE 3)

Ospreys Rugby (WAL 1)

Dragons Rugby (WAL 4)

Zebre Rugby Club (ITA 2)

Toyota Cheetahs (SA 1)

Conference B

Edinburgh Rugby (SCO 2)

Munster Rugby (IRE 1)

Connacht Rugby (IRE 4)

Cardiff Blues (WAL 2)

Scarlets (WAL 3)

Benetton Rugby (ITA 1)

Isuzu Southern Kings (SA 2)