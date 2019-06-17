No public sale of stand tickets for Limerick v Tipperary hurling final confirmed by Munster GAA

MUNSTER GAA officials have this Monday morning confirmed that stand tickets will not go on public sale for the Munster Hurling Championship Final.

Tickets for the Mackey Stand and the Open Stand for the June 30 final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds will only be available from Limerick County Board and the club of the county.

Terrace Tickets will be available via www.tickets.ie, Centra and Supervalu shops from this Wednesday June 19 at 8am.

Adult stand tickets are €35 with adult Terrace tickets €25.

Juvenile (U16) Stand and Terrace will cost €5.

These prices are for pre-purchase tickets and all adult prices increase by €5 at midnight June 29.

The Limerick v Tipperary Munster SHC final has a 2pm start.

The curtain-raiser will be the Munster minor hurling final between Limerick and Clare at 11.30am.

The last time Limerick had home advantage in a Munster SHC final was back in 2013, when crowd of 42,730 attended and another 40K+ crowd is anticipated this June 30.