Limerick and Clare confirm minor hurling teams for Munster MHC derby

LIMERICK make two changes to their team for Sunday's Munster Minor Hurling Championship derby with Clare.

After draws with Cork and Waterford, Limerick play a Clare side on Sunday that has beaten both Waterford and Tipperary.

Limerick's side was unchanged for both previous games but wing back Colin Coughlan misses out on Sunday due to injury.

Into the team comes Cian Casey, who was a used substitute in both games to-date.

In another change, Liam Lynch is preferred to Patrick O'Donovan at corner forward.

It appears, while there are many permutations, only victory in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm will prolong Limerick's interest in the Munster MHC.

Limerick are captained from full back by Michael Keane, while the vice-captain is Cathal O'Neill - both are among the six in the starting team that played during last year's championship.

Clare have named an unchanged team from the side that beat Tipperary last Sunday in Ennis.

LIMERICK: Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Michael Keane (Adare), Fergal O'Connor (Effin); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Adam Murrihy (Ahane), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell); Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister); Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Adam English (Doon), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls). Subs: TJ Kelly (Kileedy), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Sean Mortell (St Patricks), Darragh Casey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Odhran O'Dwyer (Mungret St Pauls), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), Eddie Stokes (Doon), Patrick O'Donovan (Effin). Extended panel: Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Conor Linnane (Pallasgreen), Michael Ryan (Murroe-Boher), John Kirby (Patrickswell), Luke O'Connor (Ballybrown), Ned Quinn (Ballybrown), Rory Hannon (Crecora-Manister), Sam Williams (Bruree), Shaun Moloney (Glenroe).

CLARE: Aaron Shanahan (Tulla); Storm Devanney (Sixmilebridge), Adam Hogan (Feakle), Cillian McGroary (Corofin); Jarlath Collins (Eire Og), Colm O’Meara (Clonlara), Tony Butler (St Josephs Doora-Barefield); Oisin Clune (Feakle), Cormac Murphy (O’Callaghans Mills); Shane Meehan (Banner), Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), Oisin O’Donnell (Crusheen); Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), Diarmaid Cahill (Corofin), Keith Smyth (Killanena).