Seven Munster players in Ireland U20s squad for World Cup clash with Australia

SEVEN Munster players have been included in the Ireland U20s side for their second game of the World Rugby U20 Championship against Australia in Argentina this Saturday, 2.30pm Irish time.

Both Ireland and Australia go into Saturday's game having picked up a bonus point win in the opening round as Ireland defeated England 42-26 while the Junior Wallabies beat Italy 36-12.

There are two enforced changes from the squad that beat England in the opening game. Munster's Sean French, who came on in the second half, sustained a facial injury that rules him out of the rest of the tournament. Iwan Hughes, who was making his tournament debut, picked up a finger injury and he too is ruled out of the tournament.

Rob Russell comes into the starting XV in place of Hughes at fullback with Angus Kernohan and Jonathan Wren again named on the wings.

The rest of the back line is unchanged with the Shannon RFC duo of Craig Casey and Jake Flannery named in the halfbacks and Stewart Moore and Liam Turner in the centre.

The front five remains the same with Young Munster's Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Thomas Clarkson in the front row while captain Charlie Ryan and Ryan Baird pack down in the second row.

Munster's Josh Hodnett moves from 7 to 8 in place of Azur Allison who is going through the return to play protocols. Ronan Watters comes in at open-side while David McCann starts at 6.

Aaron O’Sullivan and Max O’Reilly have been called up to the squad in place of French and Hughes but will not be in the side this weekend.

Ireland’s matches are live on eir Sport.

IRELAND UNDER-20 v Australia

15. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

20. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

23. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

24. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

25. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

26. Cormac Foley (St Mary’s College/Leinster)