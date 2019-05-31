Limerick football team selected to play Cork in Munster SFC semi final

BILLY Lee and his Limerick senior football management have given a vote of confidence to the team that shocked Tipperary.

Fresh from a first Munster SFC win in seven years, Limerick play Cork this Saturday evening, 7pm, in Pairc Ui Rinn bidding to add another shock win and reach a first provincial football final since 2010.

The team bidding to defeat Cork for the first time in championship since 2003, is unchanged from that which beat Liam Kearns Tipperary in Thurles.

There are three fresh faces among the substitutes - James Naughton, Patrick Begley and Kieran Daly. Naughton is only back in the panel since the league ended, while Begley was a regular throughout the league but injury ruled him out of Tipperary game.

If Billy Lee’s side defy the odds once again they would play Kerry or Clare in a June 22 provincial final.

Defeat sends Limerick into round two of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers on the weekend of June 22/23 with a tie against one of the round one winners; Louth v Antrim, Down v Tipperary, Leitrim v Wicklow, Wexford v Derry, Offaly v London, Monaghan v Fermanagh, Carlow v Kildare or Longford or Westmeath v Waterford.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare);

Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West). Subs: John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Stephen Keeley (Adare), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Padraig De Brun (Firies, Co Kerry), James Naughton (St Senans), Patrick Begley (Mungret St Pauls), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh).