Limerick FC lose out to Cobh in EA Sports Cup

LIMERICK FC bowed out of the EA Sports Cup at the hands of Cobh Ramblers for the second year running when suffering a 3-1 defeat to their First Division opponents in their rearranged fixture played at St Colman's Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

While Limerick had eased past Cobh 3-1 in the league at the Markets Field on Friday night, a much-changed Blues side was forced to give second best to their Munster rivals in this entertaining Cup clash less than 72 hours later.

Manager Tommy Barrett named just one member of the starting team which had seen off Ramblers in the First Division on Friday for the rearranged Cup tie which was been postponed from earlier in the month due to a waterlogged pitch.

That sole survivor in the starting line-up was captain Killian Brouder.

Home side Cobh led 1-0 at half time through a Denzil Fernandez strike.

Limerick created a number of goal scoring opportunities after falling behind, but Cobh keeper Paul Hunt produced a number of smart saves, including one when the 'keeper was out quickly off his line to deny Conor Ellis following a lovely ball from substitute Darren Murphy.

Ramblers doubled their advantage soon after the hour mark when substitute Bryan Murphy netted his first goal for the club following Kenny's pullback.

The youthful Limerick side found a way back into the contest on 85 minutes when Sean McSweeney scored a fine goal from distance after some terrific link-up play with Elli.

However, Ramblers, who knocked the Blues out of the Cup at the same stage last season when winning 1-0 at the Markets Field, made the tie safe in the 87th minute when the visitors failed to deal with a free kick which came back off the post and substitute Jaze Kabia tapped home.

Cobh, who reached the final of the EA Sports Cup last season, face a trip to Premier Division Cork City in the next round of this season's competition.

Limerick's focus now switches to next Saturday's SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Cabinteely at Stradbrook, 2.30pm.

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt, Kevin Taylor, Ben O'Riordan, David Hurley, Ian Turner, Shane O'Connor (Capt), Cian Leonard (Bryan Murphy 69), Stephen Kenny, Stephen Christopher, Charlie Lyons, Denzil Fernandes.

LIMERICK FC: Tommy Holland, Sean Russell, Killian Brouder (Capt), Lee Devitt, Sean McSweeney, Tomás O'Connor, Edmond O'Dwyer (Darren Murphy 61), Andy Quaid, Colm Walsh-O'Loughlen, Gerard Barry, Adam Foley (Connor Ellis 61).