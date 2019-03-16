Limerick duo to be honoured at the 2018 National Greyhound Racing Awards

TWO familiar faces from Limerick Greyhound Stadium are to receive Special Merit awards at the 2018 National Greyhound Racing Awards.

Awarded for their services to greyhound racing will be Bob Shanahan and Tim Keane, both members of the Limerick Advisory Council.

Having previously been a director at Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Bob Shanahan has served as secretary and chairman of the Limerick branch of the Irish Greyhound Owners and Breeders Federation. He currently heads the family-based Pension Plan syndicate, whose star performer is Music ToOur Ears, trained by Pat Guilfoyle and a winner of the recent Best Car Parks Gold Cup at Shelbourne Park.

Tim Keane has previously served as chairman of the Irish Greyhound Owners and Breeders Federation as well as having been an air traffic controller in Shannon Airport for some years.

Elsewhere Slippy Cian, finalist in the 2018 Irish Greyhound Derby, heads the list of Limerick nominations for the 2018 National Greyhound Racing Awards.

Owned by the Full House Syndicate in Limerick, Slippy Cian reached the final of the 2018 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake, the final of the Tralee Juvenile Classic and won over 550 yards at Shelbourne Park’s Night of Stars, as well as his fifth placed finish in the Derby.

He is nominated for ‘Dog of the Year’, along with the Patrick Guilfoyle trained Cabra Hurricane, winner of the Night of Stars 525 race, and 2018 Irish Greyhound Derby winner Ballyanne Sim.

The winners of the awards will be revealed at a special ceremony in the Killashee House Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare, on Sunday, March 24.

“The National Greyhound Racing Awards are a fitting way to showcase the very best that our sport has to offer, in both canine and human form,” said Gerard Dollard, CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board.

“I wish to congratulate all nominees for their achievements. The high standard of quality across all categories is evidence of the commitment and passion that exists within the Irish greyhound sector,” said Dollard.