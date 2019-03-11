Good week of racing for Limerick's McNamara clans

Croom trainer Andrew McNamara was on the score sheet at Thurles on Thursday where Still Alive recorded a clear-cut success in the 2m handicap hurdle. Running in the colours of McNamara’s wife Kathleen, the five-year-old was in front over the penultimate flight and was a comfortable five-length winner at the line. The 10/1 chance was ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe.

Richard O’Brien was a winner again at Dundalk on Friday night where Cautious Approach landed the 8f maiden. Completing a treble for Ronan Whelan, the 4/1 chance carried the colours of the Cautious Approach Syndicate and was never far off the pace, getting back on top over a furlong from home and running out a cosy winner from outsider Mutadaawel.

Rathkeale conditional rider Conor McNamara was first off the mark at Naas on Sunday where he partnered Espanito Bello to a one length success in the 2m3f opportunity maiden hurdle. The first of two winners on the day for Curragh trainer Alan Fleming, the 20/1 chance was a bumper winner at the same venue on his last appearance 14 months ago. It was a fourth winner of the season for the 19-year-old son of trainer Eric.