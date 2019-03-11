Good week of racing for Limerick's McNamara clans
Espanito Bello and Conor McNamara jumping the last ahead of Defy De Mee (Katie O'Farrell to win the "Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle" at Naas 10.03.2019 Photo: Alain Barr
Croom trainer Andrew McNamara was on the score sheet at Thurles on Thursday where Still Alive recorded a clear-cut success in the 2m handicap hurdle. Running in the colours of McNamara’s wife Kathleen, the five-year-old was in front over the penultimate flight and was a comfortable five-length winner at the line. The 10/1 chance was ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe.
Richard O’Brien was a winner again at Dundalk on Friday night where Cautious Approach landed the 8f maiden. Completing a treble for Ronan Whelan, the 4/1 chance carried the colours of the Cautious Approach Syndicate and was never far off the pace, getting back on top over a furlong from home and running out a cosy winner from outsider Mutadaawel.
Rathkeale conditional rider Conor McNamara was first off the mark at Naas on Sunday where he partnered Espanito Bello to a one length success in the 2m3f opportunity maiden hurdle. The first of two winners on the day for Curragh trainer Alan Fleming, the 20/1 chance was a bumper winner at the same venue on his last appearance 14 months ago. It was a fourth winner of the season for the 19-year-old son of trainer Eric.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on