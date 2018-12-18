Two Castres players cited after Munster Champions Cup game

TWO Castres Olympique players have been cited following Saturday evening’s Champions Cup clash with Munster at Stade Pierre Fabre on Saturday evening last.

A citing complaint has been made against Castres replacement hooker Marc-Antoine Rallier after it was alleged that he tackled Munster wing forward, Peter O’Mahony ‘dangerously in the 69th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13’

The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Chris Catling (England).

Meanwhile, EPCR has received a citing complaint against the Castres scrum half, Rory Kockott for allegedly having ‘made contact with the eye and/or eye area of the Munster wing forward, Chris Cloete.’

The complaint was also made by the match Citing Commissioner Catling.

Both Castres players will appear before an independent Disciplinary Committee for hearing in Paris tomorrow, Wednesday. The committee consists of Pamela Woodman (Scotland), Chair, Anthony Davies (England) and Leon Lloyd (England).