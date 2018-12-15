Draws made for Limerick club hurling and football championships
THE draws for the varying Limerick club hurling and football championships were made at Limerick GAA Annual Convention this Saturday afternoon.
LIMERICK SFC
Group 1: Fr Caseys, St Senans, Ballylanders, Ballysteen, Monaleen, Adare.
Group 2: Oola, Galbally, Na Piarsaigh, St Kierans, Newcastle West, Drom-Broadford.
LIMERICK SHC
The Limerick SHC doesn't require a draw with the groups already known but there was a drawn to determine the fixture schedule
Group One: South Liberties, Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Doon, Kilmallock and Adare.
Group Two: Ballybrown, Knockainey, Murroe-Boher, Garryspillane, Monaleen and Ahane,
LIMERICK PREMIER IHC
The Premier IHC was also pre-ordained but again drawn to determine the fixture plan.
Group: Dromin-Athlacca, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Bruff, Pallasgreen, Cappamore, Mungret, Blackrock, Bruree.
LIMERICK IHC
Group One: Na Piarsaigh, Newcastle West, Croom, Tournafulla, Knockaderry, Feohanagh.
Group Two: Glenroe, Effin, Hospital-Herbertstown, Drom-Broadfrord, St Patricks, Granagh-Ballingarry.
LIMERICK IFC
Group One: Bruff, Claughaun, Pallasgreen, St Patricks, Athea, Rathkeale.
Group Two: Glin, Gerald Griffins, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Galtee Gaels, Mungret, Mountcollins.
LIMERICK JAFC
Group 1: Cappamore, Ballylanders, Oola, Ballybrown, Cappagh.
Group 2: Fr Caseys, Hospital-Herbertstown, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Monaleen, Fedamore.
Group 3: Kilteely-Dromkeen, Pallasgreen, Crecora, Croom, Newcastle West.
Group 4: Castlemahon, Ahane, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Monagea, Bruree.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on