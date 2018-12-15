Draws made for Limerick club hurling and football championships

THE draws for the varying Limerick club hurling and football championships were made at Limerick GAA Annual Convention this Saturday afternoon.

LIMERICK SFC

Group 1: Fr Caseys, St Senans, Ballylanders, Ballysteen, Monaleen, Adare.

Group 2: Oola, Galbally, Na Piarsaigh, St Kierans, Newcastle West, Drom-Broadford.

LIMERICK SHC

The Limerick SHC doesn't require a draw with the groups already known but there was a drawn to determine the fixture schedule

Group One: South Liberties, Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Doon, Kilmallock and Adare.

Group Two: Ballybrown, Knockainey, Murroe-Boher, Garryspillane, Monaleen and Ahane,

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC

The Premier IHC was also pre-ordained but again drawn to determine the fixture plan.

Group: Dromin-Athlacca, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Bruff, Pallasgreen, Cappamore, Mungret, Blackrock, Bruree.

LIMERICK IHC

Group One: Na Piarsaigh, Newcastle West, Croom, Tournafulla, Knockaderry, Feohanagh.

Group Two: Glenroe, Effin, Hospital-Herbertstown, Drom-Broadfrord, St Patricks, Granagh-Ballingarry.

LIMERICK IFC

Group One: Bruff, Claughaun, Pallasgreen, St Patricks, Athea, Rathkeale.

Group Two: Glin, Gerald Griffins, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Galtee Gaels, Mungret, Mountcollins.

LIMERICK JAFC

Group 1: Cappamore, Ballylanders, Oola, Ballybrown, Cappagh.

Group 2: Fr Caseys, Hospital-Herbertstown, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Monaleen, Fedamore.

Group 3: Kilteely-Dromkeen, Pallasgreen, Crecora, Croom, Newcastle West.

Group 4: Castlemahon, Ahane, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Monagea, Bruree.