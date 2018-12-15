Draws made for Limerick club hurling and football championships

Jerome O'Connell

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE draws for the varying Limerick club hurling and football championships were made at Limerick GAA Annual Convention this Saturday afternoon.

LIMERICK SFC

Group 1: Fr Caseys, St Senans, Ballylanders, Ballysteen, Monaleen, Adare.

Group 2: Oola, Galbally, Na Piarsaigh, St Kierans, Newcastle West, Drom-Broadford.

LIMERICK SHC

The Limerick SHC doesn't require a draw with the groups already known but there was a drawn to determine the fixture schedule

Group One: South Liberties, Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Doon, Kilmallock and Adare.

Group Two: Ballybrown, Knockainey, Murroe-Boher, Garryspillane, Monaleen and Ahane, 

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC

The Premier IHC was also pre-ordained but again drawn to determine the fixture plan.

Group: Dromin-Athlacca, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Bruff, Pallasgreen, Cappamore, Mungret, Blackrock, Bruree.

LIMERICK IHC

Group One: Na Piarsaigh, Newcastle West, Croom, Tournafulla, Knockaderry, Feohanagh.

Group Two: Glenroe, Effin, Hospital-Herbertstown, Drom-Broadfrord, St Patricks, Granagh-Ballingarry.

LIMERICK IFC

Group One: Bruff, Claughaun, Pallasgreen, St Patricks, Athea, Rathkeale.

Group Two: Glin, Gerald Griffins, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Galtee Gaels, Mungret, Mountcollins.

LIMERICK JAFC

Group 1: Cappamore, Ballylanders, Oola, Ballybrown, Cappagh.

Group 2: Fr Caseys, Hospital-Herbertstown, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Monaleen, Fedamore.

Group 3: Kilteely-Dromkeen, Pallasgreen, Crecora, Croom, Newcastle West.

Group 4: Castlemahon, Ahane, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Monagea, Bruree.