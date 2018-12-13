High fashion stakes at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

THE fashion stakes will be high at Limerick Racecourse’s Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival on December 28 for the fifth year for the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Lady competition.

The Most Stylish Lady will walk away with a holiday for two people to Lanzarote including flights, 7 nights in three star accommodation, transfers, 20g baggage per person and the services of a Sunway representative.

Tanya Airey, Managing Director of Sunway Holidays said “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Most Stylish Ladies competition at the Limerick Races again this December. We have seen some outstanding entries over the past few years and look forward to seeing the glamour and style again this year. Best of luck everyone!”

Second prize in the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Ladies competition is a luxury overnight stay for two people in a Junior Suite in The Savoy Hotel Limerick to include dinner and a bottle of Veuve Cliquot Champagne. The Savoy Hotel is a luxurious 5 Star boutique hotel ideally located in the heart of Limerick City. The Savoy is a destination for food lovers and drink connoisseurs alike: a choice of five stylish restaurants and bars offer something to suit all tastes.

Third prize is a VIP day at the races for four people to include lunch at Limerick Racecourse.

The ten finalists of the competition will each receive a €50 voucher for stylish Phoenix V Boutique. Phoenix V is the ultimate destination boutique located in both Cork and Dublin and stocks a range of dresses to suit every event.

Judging this year’s competition is Asta Lee. Asta is a successful model, agent and a director of the Holman Lee Agency in Limerick. Stylish Asta also runs personal development and deportment courses and knows a thing or two about fashion.

Asta Lee commented: “I am honoured and excited to judge this year's Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Lady competition on Friday, December 28! I am very much looking forward to meeting all the stylish ladies, who in my opinion are getting more stylish every year!

“I like elegance in my personal style; rather than chasing trends I tend to stick to what I like and what suits my figure and introduce trendy detail or accessory here and there. So for me, elegance comes first! I wish the best of luck to all the ladies entering this competition.”

All ladies are welcome to register for the competition on the day between 12.30pm and 2pm and they will have their image taken by the Ladies Day team and enjoy a complimentary glass of mulled wine.”

The Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival runs from St Stephen’s Day until Saturday, December 29 inclusive.

General admission is €15 per person. Visit www.limerickraces.ie for more information.