Limerick's remaining Harty Cup side to learn quarter final opponents

HOSPITAL'S John the Baptist Community School are Limerick's last remaining side in the 2018/19 Dr Harty Cup.

The south Limerick school will learn their quarter final opponents this Wednesday evening.

For the first time in over a decade Ardscoil Ris did not reach the knockout stages of the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship.

Hospital are just in their second season in the top flight after their March 2017 All-Ireland Senior B title win.

Last year they reached the Harty Cup quarter final - losing narrowly to Our Ladys, Templemore.

Hospital gained revenge in this season's group phase with a win over Our Ladys Templemore and also beat Blackwater Community School Lismore.

The Limerick side reached the last eight undefeated and as group winners, so can meet Tipperary's Nenagh CBS or Thurles CBS or Waterford's De La Salle in the knockout phase.

Nenagh beat Ardscoil Ris in the group phase, while Thurles beat Castletroy College.

The quarter finals are set for January 9, 2019.