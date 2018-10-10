Conor Murray signs new deal with Munster and Ireland 

IRELAND and Munster Rugby today confirmed that Conor Murray has signed an IRFU contract extension in early September which will see him play his rugby in Ireland up to at least the end of June 2022.

Limerick man Murray is currently sidelined with a neck injury. The contract, wholly funded by the IRFU, is believed to make Murray the IRFU's highest paid player, as revealed by the Limerick Leader last month.

I am delighted to have signed on with the IRFU until at least 2022. Over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed great days in the green of Ireland and the red of my home province Munster. I love playing here and look forward to making more life long memories in the next few years.Tnks pic.twitter.com/EWflKRQcHh October 10, 2018

Since making his international debut against France in August 2011, the Patrickswell man has won 67 caps for Ireland.

He started every game of the 2014 and 2015 6 Nations Championship successes as well wearing the No.9 jersey in every game of the 2018 Grand Slam campaign.

Murray played a central role in Ireland’s first victory over the Springbok on South African soil in 2016 and later that year again starred in Ireland’s first win over New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago.

He started all three Tests in the recent series success over Australia.

He has represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups, playing in both the 2011 and 2015 tournaments. A two time British and Irish Lions tourist, Conor has featured in five Test matches for the Lions including starting all three Tests against New Zealand in 2017.

Conor made his Munster debut against Connacht in 2010 and has represented the province on 116 occasions scoring 142 points and winning a Celtic League title in 2011.

Conor Murray, commented: "I am delighted to have signed on with the IRFU until at least 2022. Over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed great days in the green of Ireland and the red of my home province Munster. I love playing here and look forward to making more life long memories in the next few years."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, "Conor is a genuinely world class player and he has illustrated this through the consistent quality of the performances he delivers for both Ireland and Munster. He has played a central role in driving the success that has been achieved at national level and we are delighted that he will continue to play his rugby in Ireland for at least the next three seasons."