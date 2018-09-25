Munster report Conor Murray ‘progressing well’ from neck injury

MUNSTER assistant coach Jerry Flannery says talismanic scrum-half Conor Murray is ‘progressing well’ from the neck injury which sees him sidelined at present.

Flannery told Munster’s weekly press briefing at UL that Ireland scrum-half Murray is beginning to take contact in training.

Flannery said: "He is progressing well.

"It's positive and we are seeing more and more of him on the pitch. He is beginning to start taking contact and things like that, so that's good."

However, Flannery was unable to indicate whether Patrickswell man Murray would be available for the upcoming Champions Cup fixtures.

"I don't know yet, it is a bit early," said Flannery.

Murray’s last played a match in late June when Ireland wrapped up their series win in Australia.

Flannery indicated that Munster’s New Zealand out-half Tyler Bleyendaal is making progress from a neck injury.

Bleyendaal has not played for Munster since February. The former Crusaders and New Zealand U-20 player required surgery in March in a bid to rectify ongoing symptoms with his neck.

Flannery said: “Tyler is back on the field, he has been training with us, it has been limited what he has been doing which makes sense, but it is progressing.

“He hasn’t been doing full contact yet but is there or thereabouts.”

Munster face Ulster in a crucial Guinness PRO14 interprovincial fixture at Thomond Park this Saturday, 7.35pm.