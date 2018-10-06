Opinion: 'Dare to dream of Ryder Cup 2026 in Limerick - Jerome O'Connell

THE time is drawing ever closer to my first purchase of a set of golf clubs.

At best I’m currently an occasional golfer and not someone who watched every shot in last weekend’s Ryder Cup.

But it was hard to avoid coverage of Le Golf National, Paris.

It brought home to me, just how big it would be for Adare Manor 2026 to become a reality.

And, if anyone can make it happen, it’s JP McManus.

There is no quantifying what a Ryder Cup would mean for Adare, Limerick, the Mid-West and Ireland. And, it’s about much more than golf.

Quite simply, whatever needs to happen must happen.

Top of the list is infrastructure and the Limerick-Foynes road, incorporating the Adare by-pass, is a surely a must with a Limerick-Cork motorway another.

It’s not an investment in Adare Manor, it’s an investment in the future, an investment in marketing and an investment in business after business for hundreds of miles around that would benefit from Adare Manor 2026.

It appears we would have to wait until late next year before confirmation of the 2016 Ryder Cup venue is announced.

Worth waiting for, me thinks.