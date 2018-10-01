Limerick GAA reveal official All Ireland hurling team photograph

LIMERICK GAA have revealed the official team photograph of the 2018 All Ireland SHC winners.

The 36 players on the All Ireland winning panel are joined in the photograph by the entire 23-strong backroom team and the three executive officers of the County Board.

Also featured is Limerick GAA sponsors JP McManus.

The photograph was taken on Saturday September 15 in the grounds of the Adare Manor by Pallasgreen photographer Diarmuid Greene.

The framed photograph comes in just one size and will retail at €300.

Photographs can be pre-ordered from the Limerick GAA office on 061-335516 or from any player or member of management.

All funds go straight to team holiday fund.