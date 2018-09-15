Limerick athlete to compete at Youth Olympics in Argentina

TALENTED teenage Limerick athlete Sophie Meredith has been selected to compete at the Summer Youth Olympic Games next month in Argentina.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland included the West Limerick athlete in a squad of 16 athletes from 9 sports to compete at the prestigious competition which runs from October 6 to October 18 in Buenos Aires.

Seventeen-year-old Sophie Meredith, from Newcastle West, will compete in the long jump event at the Summer Youth Olympic Games which features over 4,000 athletes and over 32 sports.

Meredith is a sixth year student Scoil Mhuire agus Ide (SMI) Newcastle West and competes with St Mary's AC, Rathkeale.

The Limerick teenager competed in the long jump in the European U18 Athletics Championships in Hungary this summer.

This is the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years. The Games provide invaluable Olympic experience and competition for talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from over 200 countries around the world.

Wishing the team luck in their competition, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane said, “Our team is made up of talented and committed athletes, who have worked hard to qualify for these Games, where they take on the world’s best in their fields.

"This will undoubtedly be a significant stepping stone for them in their sporting careers. As ever, none of this would be possible without the support of their families, coaches, NGBs, Sport Ireland High Performance Unit and Sport Ireland Institute.”

CEO Peter Sherrard outlined the role played by the Youth Olympic Games in the athlete’s career, “The Youth Olympic Games plays an important role in athlete development. Competing at the top level provides great experience to young athletes and being part of a multi-sport competition adds an extra element of learning for our next generation of talent.”

The athletes and their families take part in an Olympic team preparation day at the Sport Ireland Institute today, Saturday, September 15 in partnership with their Sport Science and Medical team, and led by Chef de Mission for the Youth Olympic Games, Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Sports Director, Martin Burke.

The team day covers a wide range of topics including medical checks, anti-doping, integrity briefings, social media training, and team building exercises.