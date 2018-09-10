Munster confirm nature of Conor Murray's injury

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed the nature of the injury which is keeping their Ireland international scrum-half Conor Murray sidelined at present.

Munster confirmed that Murray is out of action at present due to a neck injury. The province say that Lions out-half Murray ‘is continuing to follow rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical department.’

However, no timeline has been given for Murray’s likely return to play.

The province recently signed All-Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson for four months as injury cover for Murray.

The Munster squad trained at their High Performance Centre at UL this Monday stepping up preparations for Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Conference A leaders Ospreys at Musgrave Park, 7.35pm.

Second-row Billy Holland and scrum-half Neil Cronin were both replaced in the first half of Friday night’s disappointing Pro14 defeat to Glasgow in Scotstoun due to injury.

Holland suffered a rib injury and will be treated by the medical department.

Cronin suffered a right shoulder injury and will begin rehabilitation with the medical department. He appears to be facing several weeks on the sidelines.

There was positive news for Chris Cloete as the South African has been reintroduced to team training in the last week.

Jeremy Loughman and Jack Daly were treated for suspected concussion during the Munster A game afainst Connacht Eagles in the Celtic Cup and will undergo the return-to-play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

Meanwhile, Tipperary man Cronan Gleeson has signed a three-month development contract with the province. The prop featured in the pre-season games after training with the squad throughout pre-season.

Continuing to rehab: Kevin O’Byrne (calf), Conor Murray (neck), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Conor Oliver (toe), Niall Scannell (Shoulder), Chris Farrell (knee), Liam O’Connor (knee), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), and Ronan O’Mahony (ankle).