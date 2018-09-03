Munster's new All-Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson links up with squad

MUNSTER’S new All-Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson has linked up with the squad in Limerick.

Mathewson met with his new Munster team-mates at Thomond Park on Saturday when the province scored a resounding 38-0 bonus point win over the Cheetahs in the opening round of the Guinness Pro14.

New Zealander Mathewson has joined Munster for four months as injury cover for Conor Murray who has been ruled out for an unspecified period.

Thirty two-year-old Mathewson, who won five caps for the All-Blacks, is currently awaiting a work permit.

Meanwhile, following Saturday six-try rout of the Cheetahs at Thomond Park Munster report no fresh injury concerns to the 23-strong squad involved in the clash.

Hooker Kevin O’Byrne did sustain a calf injury at training last week and is being monitored by the medical staff.

Stephen Archer secured 34 minutes of game-time on Saturday after making his return from a pec injury sustained against Edinburgh in early May.

The game saw debuts for Arno Botha, Joey Carbery, Mike Haley, and Academy players Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly, while Neil Cronin made his first start in the PRO14.

Continuing to rehab: Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Cloete (groin), Conor Oliver (toe), Chris Farrell (knee), Liam O’Connor (knee), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), and Ronan O’Mahony (ankle).