Limerick GAA fixture planners confirm 16 hurling championship games this weekend

THE first places in the knockout stages of the Limerick SHC can be confirmed this weekend.

There are six round four group games in a 16-strong fixture list of club hurling championship games confirmed by Limerick GAA.

There is no 100% record left in the Limerick SHC, albeit Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock remain unbeaten in Group One, and Monaleen are unbeaten in Group Two.

The top four in Group One progress, while the top two in Group Two progress.

There is an attractive double-header in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday with heavy-hitters Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Patrickswell and Adare all in action. Fourteen members of John Kiely's Limerick All Ireland SHC winning panel will be involved between the four teams.

Limerick SHC Round 4

Monaleen v Murroe-Boher, Saturday in Claughaun at 5.00pm

Cappamore v Knockainey, Saturday in Kilteely at 5.00pm

Kilmallock v Patrickswell, Saturday in Gaelic Grounds at 5.45pm

Adare v Na Piarsaigh, Saturday in Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Ahane v South Liberties, Sunday in Cappamore at 2.00pm

Ballybrown v Doon, Sunday in Bruff at 2.00pm

Limerick Premier IHC Round 4

Pallasgreen v Bruree, Saturday in Bruff at 4.00pm

Mungret v Bruff, Saturday in Croom at 6.00pm

Garryspillane v Blackrock, Sunday in Kilmallock at 2.00pm

Feohanagh v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Sunday in The Bog Garden at 2.00pm

Limerick IHC Round 4

Glenroe v Na Piarsaigh, Friday in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Claughaun-Old Christians v Granagh-Ballingarry, Saturday in Croagh at 2.00pm

Newcastle West v Effin, Saturday in Dromcollogher at 5.00pm

St Patricks v Croom, Sunday in Croagh at 2.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday in Ballyagran at 2.00pm

Knockaderry v Dromin-Athlacca, Sunday in Ballingarry at 2.00pm