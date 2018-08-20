1,000,000 TV viewers for Limerick's All-Ireland final win

MORE than a million TV viewers in Ireland watched the nail-biting conclusion of Limerick’s All-Ireland final win at Croke Park yesterday.

The TV audience for RTE’s Sunday Game coverage peaked at 1,007,500 by the end of Limerick’s first All-Ireland senior hurling final success since 1973.

Figures released this Monday revealed that an average of 846,100 viewers tuned in to hurling’s showpiece final.

Some 73% of those watching TV in Ireland at the conclusion of the final were tuned-in to the big game in Croke Park.

Limerick’s epic, extra-time All-Ireland semi-final win over Cork earlier this summer drew an average audience of 543,000, 60% share of the available audience.