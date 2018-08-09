Former Limerick FC goalkeeper Barry Ryan joins local junior club

FORMER Limerick FC goalkeeper Barry Ryan has joined local junior club Fairview Rangers for the coming season.

Vastly experienced netminder Ryan enjoyed a stellar 19-season League of Ireland career making close on 450 appearances in all, enjoying spells at UCD, Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United as well as Limerick FC.

Since his retirement from League of Ireland football at the end of 2014, 39-year-old Ryan has been involved at Oscar Traynor level with his native Clare and has lined out with Avenue Utd.

Ryan joined Limerick FC from Galway United in December 2010 and the Ennis native has been first choice keeper with the Blues for the past four seasons.

Barry Ryan joined Limerick for their 2011 First Division campaign both as a player and as the club’s goalkeeping coach.

He started his league career at UCD with whom he played for six years, winning the Supporters Club player of the year award twice and, in 2002, winning the Soccer Writers Association Goalkeeper of the year award.

In 2003 Ryan moved to Shamrock Rovers, signing for then manager Liam Buckley.

At the end of 2004, Ryan signed for St Patrick’s Athletic where he played for four years before moving to Galway for the beginning of the 2009 season.

He also spent two years at Galway solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s top goalkeepers.

Ryan Munster Senior Cup and First Division titles with Limerick FC in 2012, playing a key role in the club’s promotion back to the Premier Division.

Renowned shot stopper Ryan left Limerick FC at the end of their 2014 season.

Fairview have also confirmed the re-signing of former Fulham and Limerick FC striker, Paudie Quinn.

Fairview begin their Premier Division season in the local junior league on Wednesday night next.