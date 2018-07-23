WATCH: Limerick rugby stars shine bright in San Francisco

Limerick and Shannon RFC rugby stars Aoife Doyle and Greg O'Shea starred in the green of Ireland last weekend at the San Francisco World 7s. The Limerick representation did not stop there as UL Bohemians Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird and Louise Galvin also lined out for the girls in green.

The Ireland Men's Sevens team finished off their Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign by winning the Challenge Trophy with 24-14 final victory over Australia in the San Francisco tournament.



Captain Billy Dardis started the try-scoring with Jimmy O'Brien, Terry Kennedy and former Munster winger Greg O'Shea joining him on the scoresheet.

.@IrishRugby close their #RWC7s campaign as Challenge Trophy winners after an incredible victory over @Aussie7s Captain Billy Dardis reflects on what has been an outstanding tournament from his team in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/TLzjZysmt8 July 23, 2018

The result sealed a weekend to remember for the IRFU Sevens Programme as the Ireland Women's side secured their best ever World Cup Sevens finish of sixth, a jump of three places on their tournament seeding.

Teresa Bueso Gonez's try just past the final hooter saw Spain prevail 12-7 in another one-score shootout between these closely-matched sides.

2018 MEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS - FINAL PLACINGS:

1. New Zealand (Cup Champions)

2. England

3. South Africa

4. Fiji

5. Argentina

6. USA

7. Scotland

8. France

9. IRELAND (Challenge Champions)

10. Australia

11. Wales

12. Canada

13. Samoa

14. Russia

15. Japan

16. Kenya

17. Chile (Bowl Champions)

18. Hong Kong

19. Uganda

20. Uruguay

21. Papua New Guinea

22. Tonga

23. Zimbabwe

24. Jamaica

IRELAND MEN'S SEVENS Squad (2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA, Friday, July 20-Sunday, July 22):

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ballymena/Ulster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Billy Dardis (UCD) (capt)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary's College)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Bryan Mollen (Dublin University)

Jimmy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster)

John O'Donnell (Lansdowne)

Greg O'Shea (Shannon)

2018 WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS - FINAL PLACINGS:

1. New Zealand (Cup Champions)

2. France

3. Australia

4. USA

5. Spain

6. IRELAND

7. Canada

8. Russia

9. England (Challenge Champions)

10. Japan

11. Fiji

12. China

13. Brazil

14. South Africa

15. Papua New Guinea

16. Mexico

IRELAND WOMEN'S SEVENS Squad (2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA, Friday, July 20-Saturday, July 21):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock/Leinster)

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum) (capt)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Audrey O'Flynn (Ireland Women's Sevens Programme)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)