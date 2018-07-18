Limerick's Roisin Upton eyes Hockey World Cup glory bid

LIMERICK woman Roisin Upton is a key member of the Ireland Women's Hockey team which will begin their World Cup glory bid in London this weekend.

Twenty four-year-old Raheen woman Upton and her Ireland team mates face the USA in their opening pool B fixture this Saturday, 6pm at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. The game is live on BT Sport.

The former student of An Mhodh Scoil and Crescent College Comprehensive has now won up to 40 caps for Ireland. A talented sporting all-rounder, Upton also played ladies Gaelic football with Mungret-St Paul's and soccer with Janesboro.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Roisin Upton said: “In our pool, we have England who are ranked second in the world, the USA are seventh and India who are tenth.

“We are 16th in the rankings. With the teams that have qualified we are ranked 15th out of the 16 at the World Cup. There is no pressure.

“We have three Cup finals, three different styles of hockey, three different challenges. You might be aiming to take the scalp of India, that's the obvious one, but on any given day you have to back yourself if you are playing England who are the hosts. Any Irish person is going to love to play England in their back yard.”