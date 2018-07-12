Big guns face-off in Limerick Charity Cup quarter-finals

THE draw has been made for the opening round fixtures in next season’s 94th Limerick Charity Cup.

Tie of the round in the eight-team competition will be the meeting of two Ulster Bank League Division 1A heavyweights, Garryowen and Shannon on the weekend of Saturday, August 25.

Garryowen, finalists in last season’s Limerick Charity Cup, went on to reach the semi-finals of the Ulster Bank League before succumbing to eventual winners Lansdowne at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster Senior Cup holders Garryowen will be looking forward to renewing rivalry with Shannon who were promoted to the Ulster Bank League’s top flight for next season after winning the Division 1B title in impressive fashion.

Pre-match favourites Garryowen suffered a surprise 25-24 defeat to first time winners Nenagh Ormond in last season’s Limerick Charity Cup final at the Markets Field in November.

Elsewhere, in next season’s Limerick Charity Cup draw, another All-Ireland League Division 1A side, Young Munster will host Thomond at Tom Cliford Park.

The first round tie will also see UL-Bohemian entertain current Limerick Charity Cup holders Nenagh Ormond.

The North Tipp side edged past UL-Bohs 20-17 at the semi-final stage of the competition last season.

The draw is completed by the clash of Ulster Bank League Division 2C side Bruff and Old Crescent, who will be playing their All-Ireland League rugby in Division 2A next season after securing the 2B title in impressive fashion.

All Limerick Charity Cup quarter-final ties are due to be played on the weekend of Saturday, August 25.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Limerick Charity Cup has also been made with the winners of the Garryowen/Shannon quarter-final away to either Bruff or Old Crescent in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, victors in Young Munster’s quarter-final with Thomond will host either UL-Bohemian or Nenagh in the semi-finals.

Originally known as the Hospital Cup, the Limerick Charity Cup competition was introduced in 1924 by Garryowen’s Jack O’Sullivan to raise funds for Barrington and St John’s Hospital in Limerick.

A dynamic character, Jack was a founder playing member of Garryowen, going onto play for Munster and winning two Irish caps. He also won five Munster Senior Cup medals.

He went onto become President of Garryowen, the Munster Branch and the Union, and was responsible for bringing the first international game to Limerick in the late 1800s, with Ireland playing Wales on that occasion.

The name of the competition changed five years after it was introduced to encapsulate other charities that became involved. Garryowen were the first winners of the competition.

2018/2019 Limerick Charity Cup quarter-final draw:

Young Munster v Thomond

UL-Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond

Bruff RFC v Old Crescent RFC

Shannon RFC v Garryowen FC

(Ties to be played weekend of August 25)

Semi-final draw:

Young Munster/Thomond v UL-Bohemian/Nenagh

Bruff/Old Crescent v Shannon/Garryowen