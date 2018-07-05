Munster Rugby confirm new academy members

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that eight new players have been added to the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The Year One recruits are second row Thomas Ahern of Waterpark, Irish U-20 internationals Diarmuid Barron and Jack Daly of Garryowen, Ben Healy, the Senior Cup winning out-half Glenstal, James French the centre from PBC and now UCC), Sean French of PBC, Eoghan Clarke a hooker from the Wanderers club in Dublin and Jonathan Wren of the star studded PBC side who won the Schools Senior Cup two seasons ago.

Three former academy players have already joined the senior ranks this summer with Calvin Nash, Liam O’Connor, and Academy Player of the Year Fineen Wycherley all promoted to Johann Van Graan's main panel.

There is no indication at this time if Peter Malone, Munster's Academy director, will be adding anymore to his day to day squad, as 20 seems to be the optimum number for academies in the provinces.

2018/19 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy

Year 3: Gavin Coombes (Backrow/Young Munster), Shane Daly (Centre/Cork Con), Sean O’Connor (Lock/Garryowen).

Year 2: Craig Casey (Scrumhalf/Shannon), Liam Coombes (Back three/Garryowen), Keynon Knox (Prop/UL Bohs), James McCarthy (Fullback/UL Bohs), Alex McHenry (Centre/Cork Con), Matt More (Centre/Garryowen), Jack O’Sullivan (Back row/UCC), Jack Stafford (Scrumhalf/Shannon), Alan Tynan (Full-back/Young Munster).

Year 1: Thomas Ahern (Lock/Waterpark), Diarmuid Barron (Hooker/Garryowen), Jack Daly (Back-row/Garryowen), Ben Healy (Out-half/Glenstal), James French (Prop/UCC), Sean French (Centre/PBC), Eoghan Clarke (Hooker/Wanderers), Jonathan Wren (Back three/PBC).