Fixtures confirmed for July start to new-look Limerick junior football championship
New-look Limerick JAFC commences this July
FIXTURES have been confirmed for round one of the new-look Limerick Junior A Football Championship.
The round one games are to take place on July 5-7.
There are 20 teams in the restructured all-county format with four groups. Five of the teams are the second string of senior clubs - Ballylanders, Fr Caseys, Oola, Monaleen and Newcastle West.
In the new-look JAFC the top team in each group will advance directly to the county quarter finals – those finishing in second and third will be involved in a play-off to complete the quarter final line-up. The bottom team in each group will find themselves in the relegation battle.
The new structure is in place for a two year trial.
Group 1: Crecora-Manister, Hospital-Herbertstown, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Kilteely-Dromkeen and Newcastle West.
Group 2: Bruree, Fr Caseys, Monagea, Oola, Pallasgreen.
Group 3: Ballylanders, Cappagh, Cappamore, Fedamore, Monaleen.
Group 4: Ahane, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Ballybrown, Croom, South Liberties.
Woodlands Hotel Limerick Junior A Football Championship Round One
Thursday July 5 at 7.30
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Claughaun
South Liberties v Ahane in Fedamore
Ballybrown v Croom in Adare
Friday July 6 at 7.30
Newcastle West v Hospital-Herbertstown in Ballyagran
Bruree v Monagea in Feenagh
Cappagh v Cappamore in Clarina
Saturday July 7 at 7.30
Pallasgreen v Pallasgreen in Croagh
Fedamore v Monaleen in Caherconlish
