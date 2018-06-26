Fixtures confirmed for July start to new-look Limerick junior football championship

FIXTURES have been confirmed for round one of the new-look Limerick Junior A Football Championship.

The round one games are to take place on July 5-7.

There are 20 teams in the restructured all-county format with four groups. Five of the teams are the second string of senior clubs - Ballylanders, Fr Caseys, Oola, Monaleen and Newcastle West.

In the new-look JAFC the top team in each group will advance directly to the county quarter finals – those finishing in second and third will be involved in a play-off to complete the quarter final line-up. The bottom team in each group will find themselves in the relegation battle.

The new structure is in place for a two year trial.

Group 1: Crecora-Manister, Hospital-Herbertstown, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Kilteely-Dromkeen and Newcastle West.

Group 2: Bruree, Fr Caseys, Monagea, Oola, Pallasgreen.

Group 3: Ballylanders, Cappagh, Cappamore, Fedamore, Monaleen.

Group 4: Ahane, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Ballybrown, Croom, South Liberties.

Woodlands Hotel Limerick Junior A Football Championship Round One

Thursday July 5 at 7.30

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Claughaun

South Liberties v Ahane in Fedamore

Ballybrown v Croom in Adare

Friday July 6 at 7.30

Newcastle West v Hospital-Herbertstown in Ballyagran

Bruree v Monagea in Feenagh

Cappagh v Cappamore in Clarina

Saturday July 7 at 7.30

Pallasgreen v Pallasgreen in Croagh

Fedamore v Monaleen in Caherconlish