Limerick District storm into SFAI Kennedy Cup quarter-finalsat UL

THE Limerick & District Schoolboy League (LDSL) have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup at the University of Limerick.

Two goals in either half from Aisling Annacotty’s Stephen Kiely helped the LDSL secure a precious 2-0 win over West Waterford-East Cork in their final group fixture on Tuesday afternoon.

The win ensured District recorded victories in each of their three group games and so secured top spot in Group 4 and with it a place in the last eight of the Cup.

The LDSL had earlier scored a clinical 2-0 victory over the Midlands League with Corbally United’s Cian Specht grabbing both goals.

Limerick District’s Kennedy Cup quarter-final will be at 5pm on Wednesday with their opponents being confirmed after this evening’s final series of games.

Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League’s hopes of reaching another Kennedy Cup quarter-final came unstuck when the West Limerick side lost out 4-0 to a lively Wexford side at UL’s North Campus.

The Desmond, who had earlier secured a 1-1 draw with Clare when Athea’s Daire O’Shea bagged their goal, had to be satisfied with a third-place finish in Group 2, edged out for second spot by Clare on goal difference.

Limerick Desmond will now face North Tipperary in a Shield quarter-final at UL this Wednesday at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Limerick County complete their group fixtures with a tie against West Cork at UL’s North Campus on Tuesday evening, 6pm.

County, who had been hoping to build on their excellent 3-1 win over the Kildare League on Monday night lost out 2-0 to the South Dublin Football League (SDFL) in their second group game at UL at lunchtime on Tuesday.