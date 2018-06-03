Limerick's LGFA launch summer camps

Limerick LGFA this week launched their new look Limerick LGFA – Peil4Girls Summer Camps 2018. The Peil4Girls Gaelic Football Summer Camps provide Limerick girls with an action-packed, fun-filled two days of Girls Gaelic Football activity during the summer holidays.

Activities are player-centred with a strong emphasis being placed on enhancing Gaelic Football skills at an early age with continuous player development, fitness and personal well-being.

The camps will be hosted in eight club venues, over two days in each host club venue (between the hours of 10am and 2pm) over the summer months of July and August.

The dates are specific to each host venue and the cost is only €20 per player. All GIRLS (New and Existing Club Players) between the ages of 7-13 are welcome to participate.

Players need to pre-register on our new registration website. Players can now register on myclubfinances. com/peil4girls

Unfortunately, no 'Walk-On' registrations or Cash Payments will be accepted on Camp Days.

Closing Date for Camp Registration is Wednesday June 27.

The participating Limerick LGFA Clubs, Camp Dates and Camp Coordinators are as follows: -

Adare – Jul 4 & 5 (Barry O’Halloran)

Ahane - Aug 23 & 24 (Breda Ahern | Pat Madigan)

Feohanagh Castlemahon - July 2 & 3 (Sandra O’Connor | Niamh Barry)

Fr. Caseys - Jul 23 & 24 (Mike O’Brien)

Mungret St Pauls - July 11 & 12 (Larry Mason)

Oola - Aug 21 & 22 (Annemarie O’Brien | Richard Bowles)

St. Ailbes - July 2 & 3 (Caroline O’Dwyer)

St. Brigid’s - July 26 & 27 (Kevin Boyle)

For further information please contact Pat Madigan or Sandra O’Connor by email to secretary.Limerick@lgfa.ie