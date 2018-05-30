Munster back-row Jack O'Donoghue facing ‘long-term’ rehab

MUNSTER back-row Jack O’Donoghue has undergone surgery for the knee ligament injury he sustained against Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final earlier this month.

Munster have indicated that O’Donoghue is expected to follow a ‘long-term rehabilitation programme.’

On the contract front, prop Jeremy Loughman will remain with the province for next season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The Munster players continuing to rehab following injury are Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Farrell (knee), Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) and Stephen Archer (pec).