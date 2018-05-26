Johann van Graan: “Munster will miss world class Simon Zebo’s smile” 

HEAD coach Johann van Graan admitted Munster will miss the ‘world class’ Simon Zebo when he leaves the squad at the end of this week.

Zebo is joining French Top 14 giants Racing 92 in Paris next season.

Van Graan said Zebo had left a big mark, not only on Munster Rugby, but on Irish rugby too.

Zebo gained 113 metres from the 16 ball carries he made in Saturday’s semi-final defeat to Leinster.

Van Graan said: “I thought Simon made some big moments today. He is obviously a world class player, a player who has left a big mark, not only on Munster rugby, but Irish rugby.

“At the end of the week, on Friday, we will say bye to Zeebs, we will miss his smile and he will be missed at Munster.”

Munster have already moved to replace Zebo with the signing of full-back Mike Haley on a three-year contract from the Sale Sharks from the start of next season.

The 23-year-old from Preston is Irish qualified through his maternal grandmother who hails from Tralee.

Van Graan said: “Mike Haley joins Munster next season. We have Andrew Conway and Stephen Fitzgerald, who has played very well in the last few opportunities that he had. Currently that is the full-backs for Munster for next season.”

An emotional Zebo said he hoped Saturday wouldn’t be his last time to play for the province.

Zebo said: “Emotions are obviously difficult right now. It is a very tough moment for me to play my last game for now, (for Munster). Unfortunately it was a loss against our arch rivals which makes it ever worse.

“It was a tough one to take, but Leinster are a quality, quality team. They have threats and dangers all over the park and they are European champions for a reason

“We came up short, but hopefully we'll get them again some time.” the departing star admitted.

Simon Zebo played 144 times for Munster in all and has won 35 caps for Ireland.

He joins his former Munster team mate Donnacha Ryan at Racing.