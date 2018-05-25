Golden Muzzle final duel of Clonbrien Hero & Good News in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE is a big night of finals in Limerick this Saturday – the Golden Muzzle the highlight.

There is an attractive line-up for the Open 550 final in the Golden Muzzle with reigning champion Good News still in contention to defend the title.

In last weekend’s semi finals, the Patrick Guilfoyle trained Good News had the fastest time – 29.91 to win the second semi final. Just beaten into second was Crohane Ronnie for Thomas Simpson of Thurles, while in third was Ballybough Dad for Pat Carroll of Kilkenny.

The other semi final was won in 30-seconds by Clonbrien Hero for Kay Murphy and Graham Holland. A length and a half back in second was Burgess Paddy for Susan Garrahy of Clonlara, while in third was the second Pat Carroll finalist; Ballybough Murt.

Another final on Saturday will be the Peter Magnone Memorial – an A3 535.

Fastest into the final was Callaway Colgan for David Bill and trainer Jerry Griffin. The winning time was 28.62. Five and a half lengths back in second was Knockbawn Rankin for Athea’s Michael Shine with Diane and Philip Mahon.

Third into the final was Rahina Wilton for Richard Quinn and Michael O'Connell of Clarina.

There other semi final was won in 28.81 by Panther for trainer Paul Hennessy and Galway based owners Basil and Bernadette Holian. A length back in second was Lugs Branno for Leo and Eugene McNulty. Third was Cosard Jet for Nicholas Dune and the DGR syndicate of Newcastle West.

There were also A1 525 semi finals on last Saturday’s card. Fastest into the final was Clearly Written for Ballyneety’s Noel Nash and Gerry McManus. The Denis O’Malley trained runner had a time of 28.93. Two lengths back in second was Fahrenheit Daz for Graham Holland, while in third was Baileys Prince for Martin Taylor of Co Tipperary.

The other semi final was won in 29.18 by Knockbawn Buddy for Diane and Philip Mahon of Athea and trainer Michael Shine. Just beaten into second was Moanteen Ellie for Rachel Wheeler, while in third was Cormac Davern of Bruff with Mohane Zara.

There are two A4 finals this Saturday. In the bitch 525 semi final, fastest was Mohane Sue for Cormac Davern of Bruff. The winning time of 29.01 was good enough for a four lengths win. Second was Astro Abby for Stephen Murray while in third was Kieran Connolly of Listowel with Wizard Book.

The other semi final was won in 29.80 by Swallow Secret for Patrick and Aoife Coffey. Half a length back in second was Local Abbie for Bernie Flanagan of Caherconlish and trainer Julie O’Connell. In third was Padraig O’Connell of Duagh with Teevee Lassie.

In the A4 575 semi finals, Mystical Merlin was quickest home in 31.91 for Eon Troy of Cloughjordan. Second, a length and a half back, was Bueno for Donal Cooney, while in third was Kathleen Murphy of Templeglantine and trainer Pat Kiely.

In A5 525 semi finals, Newcastle West’s Darren McCoy was quickest with Braveheart Bobby winning in 29.16. Second was Selinas Champion for Stephen Murray while third was Glenbowen Furey for Liam Murphy of Templeglantine. The first semi final was won in 29.48 by Selinas Chico for Stephen Murray. Second was Marks Horizon for Francis Horizon, while third was Knockdine Me Da for Helen O’Brien.

There were two finals in Limerick last weekend and both left the county.

The Patrick Guilfoyle trained Magical Houdini won the final of the finals – a novice N2/N3 525. The Cloughjordan runner had a winning time of 29.26. Just beaten into second was Skywalker Coral – also trained by Guilfoyle.

The other final was a sprint. The S3/S4 350 was won in 19.23 and by four lengths. Second was Newcastle West’s Patrick Leahy with Kantoher Lass, which was trained by Mortimer Kennedy.

Elsewhere on Friday’s card, the night opened with an A9/A10 525, which was won by Mohane Annie in 29.68. The Cormac Davern dog had seven and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second to the Bruff winner was Carrigmore Jane for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey.

There was a sprint win for Ballyelan Jet. The Kathy Scanlon winner had two and a half lengths of a success in 19.59 for the Ballingarry dog. Second was Touchdown Clara for Shane O’Neill of Kilmallock.

An A7 525 was won in 29.73 by Trembling Jetski for Thomas Flanagan of Ennistymon. The winner had a half a length to spare over Bright Kari for Mary Lynch of Bruree.

There was also an A3 525 on the card and it was won in 29.20 by Portdrine Lord for Liam Carroll of Cratloe. The winner had two lengths to spare over Dromberg Beauty for Kilmallock’s Fergal and Evan McAuliffe.